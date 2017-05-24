More Than 100 Baseball Players Will Wear Adidas’ Memorial Day-Inspired Cleats

The red poppy flower and "thank you" ribbon on Adidas' Memorial Day-themed baseball cleat. Courtesy of Adidas.

A new look cleat from Adidas is about to become a familiar sight to baseball fans.

The athletic giant unveiled today its Memorial Day-inspired cleat, which the brand designed to pay homage to those who have served in the U.S. military. Adidas confirmed that more than 100 sponsored players will hit a Major League Baseball diamond in the style this weekend.

For the occasion, Adidas reimagined its acclaimed 2017 Adizero Afterburner 4 model. It is available now exclusively via adidas.com and retails for $100.

The cleats boast a military-themed splinter camouflage woven canvas upper, and features a red silicone poppy flower atop the upper with a ribbon that reads “thank you.” (The red poppy was selected for its common use to commemorate military personnel.) The look also features a pull tab on the back that reads “Forever Honor” to memorialize those who have served the country, and the brand’s three-stripe branding in metallic bronze.

The lightweight cleat boasts a seamless, supportive Sprintskin upper, as well as a reinforced abrasion toecap. The two features paired together are constructed to protect the foot during lateral movements and not weight the athlete down when sprinting between the bases.

The cleat, which Adidas made to be aerodynamic and wrap around the foot for a sock-like feel, also features its Techfit bootie, which is breathable and allows for the foot to flex naturally. Other Adidas technologies used on the cleat include a full-length Litestrike EVA midsole for cushion and comfort, and a Protrax cleat configuration for acceleration and traction.