10 Ways to Make Your Own DIY Off-White-Inspired Nike Sneakers at Home

Off-White x Nike Blazer "The Ten" Nike

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection has already become one of 2017’s most coveted collaborations, and it’s also one of the hardest to get — and in turn, one of the most expensive on the resell market.

If you’re one of the many sneakerheads who came up empty-handed following the prerelease of the collaboration’s “Ghosting” range, you should know there’s an easier way to get the Off-White look without having to break the bank.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” Nike

With some creativity and light labor, you can create your own DIY Off-White-inspired Nike kicks at home. In fact, according to Nike, Abloh’s own collection was spawned after the designer cut up a pair of Air Force 1 sneakers with an X-Acto knife during a visit to the brand’s Beaverton, Ore., headquarters. And at Nike’s Off Campus events, attendees were given the tools to make custom Off-White designs, furthering the collaboration’s DIY attachment.

Off-White x Nike Air Presto “The Ten” Nike

Below, you’ll find all of “The Ten” Off-White x Nike models that make up the “Ghosting” and “Revealing” groups in similar colorways. After you decide on a shoe, all you’ll need is a knife, a sewing machine, a few zip ties and a Sharpie, and just like that, you’ll have your very own Off-White x Nikes — or at least something close to them — at a fraction of the price.

Nike Air Presto Essential Nike

Nike Air Presto Essential, $120; nike.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG, $165 on sale for $89.97; nike.com

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Essential Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Essential, $120; nike.com

Nike Air VaporMax Nike

Nike Air VaporMax, $190; nike.com

Nike Blazer Mid 09 Nike

Nike Blazer Mid 09, $95; nike.com

Nike Air Max 97 Premium Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Premium, $170; nike.com

Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit Nike

Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit, $160; nike.com

Nike Zoom Fly Nike

Nike Zoom Fly, $150; nike.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Nike

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High, $55; nike.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low, $90; nike.com

