The 10 Funniest Twitter Reactions to Stephen Curry’s New Under Armour Sneakers

It was just last summer that Twitter had a field day with Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry 2 Low “Chef” sneakers, and now the reigning NBA MVP has a new look that’s been subjected to social media ridicule.

The sneaker in question this time is the Under Armour Curry 3 Lux “Oxblood Leather,” which was released March 30 as a nod to the South Carolina Gamecocks’ men’s basketball team’s Cinderella run during the NCAA tournament.

This Lux colorway of the Curry 3 replaces the shoe’s traditional mesh and synthetic upper with a more lifestyle-friendly leather build. Priced at $150, the sneakers are currently sold out on underarmour.com. But not everyone is buying what Curry and Under Armour are selling.

Like the “Chef” Curry 2 Low, the “Oxblood Leather” Curry 3 Lux felt the wrath of internet trolls. Find the 10 funniest reactions below.

did not know those sneakers y’all kept posting were Steph Curry’s…..they look like UA gave Brian McKnight a shoe deal — ROBBY IS NOT NICE. (@RobbyRav) April 9, 2017

Curry: "I need shoes that everyone who sees them, they say "AYYYYE." "Cool like the Fonz?" "Like who?" "Say no more" pic.twitter.com/9AABchxHBW — James To Tha Hizzo (@SnottieDrippen) April 9, 2017

Steph Curry is making shoes for when you have to go to a funeral but want to be prepared if a pickup game breaks out pic.twitter.com/1ed4hduaO4 — Pat (@TheBreenRanger) April 9, 2017

Steph is selling a PT Cruiser for your feet pic.twitter.com/QCfaTeB47W — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 9, 2017

steph dropped some air cockroaches pic.twitter.com/LdAooCtm8Y — weeze (@UncleWeezley) April 9, 2017

the steph "eggplant emoji" currys pic.twitter.com/N8DuJOB6tP — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 9, 2017

*Whispers* "I don't hate the new Steph Currys, they go perfectly with my man cave" pic.twitter.com/2Uw0Nmttw9 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 9, 2017

Steph Curry's shoes out here looking like the Cadillac seats Sam Hunt was talking about pic.twitter.com/ZNjGHLik7e — Gerardo Frank (@G_Frank33) April 9, 2017

LEBRON: the shoes look like a damn Hewlett-Packard printer

STEPH: whoa!

REF: Jesus, man. pic.twitter.com/grJlr35j4l — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) April 9, 2017

Despite the seemingly negative backlash, the buzz could end up being good for Under Armour’s overall business. The NPD Group’s VP and sports industry analyst Matt Powell addressed the fallout over the “Oxblood Leather” colorway, noting that “the sales of the Curry 3 were terrible before this happened.”

FYI: the sales of crry 3 were terrible before this happened "Steph Curry's shoes are getting roasted again" https://t.co/mvIP32yVOU — Matt Powell (@NPDMattPowell) April 9, 2017

