The 10 Funniest Twitter Reactions to Stephen Curry’s New Under Armour Sneakers

By / 13 mins ago
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts to a shot.
AP/REX/Shutterstock

It was just last summer that Twitter had a field day with Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry 2 Low “Chef” sneakers, and now the reigning NBA MVP has a new look that’s been subjected to social media ridicule.

The sneaker in question this time is the Under Armour Curry 3 Lux “Oxblood Leather,” which was released March 30 as a nod to the South Carolina Gamecocks’ men’s basketball team’s Cinderella run during the NCAA tournament.

Related
Does Drake Have New OVO x Air Jordans Releasing Soon?

Under Armour Curry 3 LuxThe Under Armour Curry 3 Lux “Oxblood Leather.” Under Armour

This Lux colorway of the Curry 3 replaces the shoe’s traditional mesh and synthetic upper with a more lifestyle-friendly leather build. Priced at $150, the sneakers are currently sold out on underarmour.com. But not everyone is buying what Curry and Under Armour are selling.

Like the “Chef” Curry 2 Low, the “Oxblood Leather” Curry 3 Lux felt the wrath of internet trolls. Find the 10 funniest reactions below.

Despite the seemingly negative backlash, the buzz could end up being good for Under Armour’s overall business. The NPD Group’s VP and sports industry analyst Matt Powell addressed the fallout over the “Oxblood Leather” colorway, noting that “the sales of the Curry 3 were terrible before this happened.”

Want more?

Social Media Rips Stephen Curry’s New Under Armour Lux Sneakers

Stephen Curry’s Sneakers Get Customized With Exotic Materials

Stephen Curry Doesn’t Agree With Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s Comments on Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s