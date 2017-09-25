10 Celebrity-Approved Men’s Sneakers to Shop Now

If you’re chasing the celebrity look, one of the easiest ways to emulate your favorite stars is by mimicking their footwear.
Popular styles among celebrities include Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike collection, retro Jordan, Nike and Vans looks and more.
Shop current celebrity favorites you can buy now below.
Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago,” from $440; stadiumgoods.com
Vans Slip-On, $50; zappos.com
Nike Cortez, $89.99; footlocker.com
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Ultra, $140 on sale for $82.49; finishline.com
Vans Old Skool, $60; zappos.com
Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax, from $1,300; stadiumgoods.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low, $90; nike.com
Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low, $175; finishline.com
Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October,” from $7,000; stadiumgoods.com