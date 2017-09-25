10 Celebrity-Approved Men’s Sneakers to Shop Now

(L-R): Travis Scott, Lewis Hamilton, DJ Khaled Instagram

If you’re chasing the celebrity look, one of the easiest ways to emulate your favorite stars is by mimicking their footwear.

Popular styles among celebrities include Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike collection, retro Jordan, Nike and Vans looks and more.

Shop current celebrity favorites you can buy now below.

Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago,” from $440; stadiumgoods.com

Vans Slip-On, $50; zappos.com

Nike Cortez, $89.99; footlocker.com

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Ultra, $140 on sale for $82.49; finishline.com

Vans Old Skool, $60; zappos.com

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax, from $1,300; stadiumgoods.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low, $90; nike.com

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low, $175; finishline.com

Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October,” from $7,000; stadiumgoods.com