10 Celebrity-Approved Men’s Sneakers to Shop Now

By / 2 hours ago
Travis Scott Lewis Hamilton DJ Khaled
(L-R): Travis Scott, Lewis Hamilton, DJ Khaled
If you’re chasing the celebrity look, one of the easiest ways to emulate your favorite stars is by mimicking their footwear.

Popular styles among celebrities include Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike collection, retro Jordan, Nike and Vans looks and more.

Shop current celebrity favorites you can buy now below.

Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago,” from $440; stadiumgoods.com

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Vans Slip-On, $50; zappos.com

Nike Cortez, $89.99; footlocker.com

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Ultra, $140 on sale for $82.49; finishline.com

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

Vans Old Skool, $60; zappos.com

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax, from $1,300; stadiumgoods.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low, $90; nike.com

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low, $175; finishline.com

Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October,” from $7,000; stadiumgoods.com