The 10 Best Yeezy Boost Alternatives Out Now

There’s a new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releasing Saturday in a white and black “Zebra” makeup. But if previous releases are any indication, there are bound to be more people who come up empty-handed in their attempts than those who actually are able to buy the sneakers. Making the process even more daunting is the fact that this latest colorway is said to be one of the most limited-edition releases yet.

Instead of succumbing to astronomical resell prices, consider trying one of these Yeezy-like alternatives. Although none of these shoes are designed by Kanye West, they each feature elements that are reminiscent of previous Yeezy Boosts.

The original Nike Air Presto was released more than a decade before the Yeezy Boost , but this “Oatmeal/White” women’s colorway features a silhouette and shade similar to many of West’s designs. Nike

Nike Air Presto Premium Women’s “Oatmeal/White,” $130; nike.com

APL is a favorite of the Kardashian family, and the brand’s TechLoom Pro features a knitted look and runner style. Barneys

APL TechLoom Pro, $160; barneys.com

Another one of Adidas ’ in-house offerings with Yeezy-like style is the Tubular Nova Primeknit in “Stone Yellow.” Barneys

Adidas Tubular Nova Primeknit, $140; barneys.com

With a look similar to one of West’s Yeezy Boost 750 designs, Maison Margiela ’s Replica mid-top is a sartorial staple. Barneys

Maison Margiela Replica Mid-Top Sneakers, $495; barneys.com

Y-3 ’s Kozoko Low features Adidas Ultra Boost tooling and a minimal runner-inspired upper. Luisaviaroma

Y-3 Kozoko Low, $350; luisaviaroma.com

The Adidas AlphaBounce EM is built with an engineered mesh upper in an earth tone colorway that could pass for one of West’s “Oxford Tan” or “Moonrock” makeups. Adidas

Adidas AlphaBounce EM, $110; finishline.com

Available in a variety of colorways and materials, the Adidas Tubular Shadow is a wallet-friendly alternative to the Yeezy Boost 350’s sleek profile. Adidas

Adidas Tubular Shadow, $99.99; finishline.com

New Balance ’s 580 Deconstructed features a tan palette and a sock-like collar reminiscent of West’s sneakers. Barneys

New Balance 580 Deconstructed, $69; barneys.com

Maison Margiela’s Future high-top is another one of the luxury fashion house’s designs which may have inspired the Yeezy Boost 750. Barneys

Maison Margiela Future High-Top, $1,095; barneys.com

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga,” this New Balance 247 colorway features a striking orange colorway with on a familiar runner silhouette. New Balance

New Balance 247, $89.95; nordstrom.com

