The 10 Best Yeezy Boost Alternatives Out Now

There’s a
new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releasing Saturday in a white and black “Zebra” makeup. But if previous releases are any indication, there are bound to be more people who come up empty-handed in their attempts than those who actually are able to buy the sneakers. Making the process even more daunting is the fact that this latest colorway is said to be one of the most limited-edition releases yet.
Instead of succumbing to astronomical resell prices, consider trying one of these
Yeezy-like alternatives. Although none of these shoes are designed by Kanye West, they each feature elements that are reminiscent of previous Yeezy Boosts.
The original
Nike Air Presto was released more than a decade before the Yeezy Boost, but this “Oatmeal/White” women’s colorway features a silhouette and shade similar to many of West’s designs. Nike
Nike Air Presto Premium Women’s “Oatmeal/White,” $130; nike.com
APL is a favorite of the Kardashian family, and the brand’s TechLoom Pro features a knitted look and runner style.
Barneys
APL TechLoom Pro, $160; barneys.com
Another one of
Adidas’ in-house offerings with Yeezy-like style is the Tubular Nova Primeknit in “Stone Yellow.” Barneys
Adidas Tubular Nova Primeknit, $140; barneys.com
With a look similar to one of West’s Yeezy Boost 750 designs,
Maison Margiela’s Replica mid-top is a sartorial staple. Barneys
Maison Margiela Replica Mid-Top Sneakers, $495; barneys.com
Y-3’s Kozoko Low features Adidas Ultra Boost tooling and a minimal runner-inspired upper. Luisaviaroma
Y-3 Kozoko Low, $350; luisaviaroma.com
The Adidas AlphaBounce EM is built with an engineered mesh upper in an earth tone colorway that could pass for one of West’s “Oxford Tan” or “Moonrock” makeups.
Adidas
Adidas AlphaBounce EM, $110; finishline.com
Available in a variety of colorways and materials, the Adidas Tubular Shadow is a wallet-friendly alternative to the Yeezy Boost 350’s sleek profile.
Adidas
Adidas Tubular Shadow, $99.99; finishline.com
New Balance’s 580 Deconstructed features a tan palette and a sock-like collar reminiscent of West’s sneakers. Barneys
New Balance 580 Deconstructed, $69; barneys.com
Maison Margiela’s Future high-top is another one of the luxury fashion house’s designs which may have inspired the Yeezy Boost 750.
Barneys
Maison Margiela Future High-Top, $1,095; barneys.com
If you’re looking for an alternative to the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga,” this New Balance 247 colorway features a striking orange colorway with on a familiar runner silhouette.
New Balance
New Balance 247, $89.95; nordstrom.com
