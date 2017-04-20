The 10 Best Sneaker Deals on eBay Right Now

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Royal." Nike

If you’re looking for a pair of sneakers that will stand out from what’s currently on the shelves, you’re sure to find it here.

This list includes recent popular releases such as retro Air Jordans, Adidas Ultra Boosts and Nike Air Maxes, along with classic limited-edition collaborations and styles.

Even better, we’ve narrowed it down to the best deals currently on the market — but don’t wait, because they won’t last for long.

Y-3 Pure Boost ZG Knit, $599.99; ebay.com

Under Armour Curry 1 “Championship Pack,” $299.99; ebay.com

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Royal,” $260; ebay.com

Air Jordan 11 Retro “Space Jam,” $199.99; ebay.com

Nike Air Zoom Generation “Vachetta Tan.” Nike

Nike Air Zoom Generation “Vachetta Tan,” $200; ebay.com

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Volcano,” $500; ebay.com

J. Crew x New Balance 998 “Ultramarine,” $119; ebay.com

Haven x Adidas Ultra Boost, $300; ebay.com

Nike Air Max 1 OG “Anniversary.” Nike

Nike Air Max 1 OG “Anniversary,” $299.99; ebay.com

Footpatrol x Saucony Shadow 6000 “Only in Soho.” Flight Club

Footpatrol x Saucony Shadow 6000 “Only in Soho,” $425; ebay.com

