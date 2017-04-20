The 10 Best Sneaker Deals on eBay Right Now

If you’re looking for a pair of sneakers that will stand out from what’s currently on the shelves, you’re sure to find it here.
This list includes recent popular releases such as retro Air Jordans, Adidas Ultra Boosts and Nike Air Maxes, along with classic limited-edition collaborations and styles.
Even better, we’ve narrowed it down to the best deals currently on the market — but don’t wait, because they won’t last for long.
Y-3 Pure Boost ZG Knit, $599.99; ebay.com
Under Armour Curry 1 “Championship Pack,” $299.99; ebay.com
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Royal,” $260; ebay.com
Air Jordan 11 Retro “Space Jam,” $199.99; ebay.com
Nike Air Zoom Generation “Vachetta Tan,” $200; ebay.com
Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Volcano,” $500; ebay.com
J. Crew x New Balance 998 “Ultramarine,” $119; ebay.com
Haven x Adidas Ultra Boost, $300; ebay.com
Nike Air Max 1 OG “Anniversary,” $299.99; ebay.com
Footpatrol x Saucony Shadow 6000 “Only in Soho,” $425; ebay.com
