The 10 Best Shoes That Are Perfect for Customizing

Whether it’s Kanye West’s customized kids’ Yeezy Boosts or Nike’s at-home DIY kit, customized sneakers having quite a moment, but you don’t have to chase down limited-edition looks to get in on the fun.

Personalized white sneakers are especially popular, as the blank canvases allow for easy and endless customization possibilities. The best part is that many easy-to-customize kicks can be purchased for under $100, so you won’t have to worry about wasting hard-earned money should your art project go awry.

Top choices include looks from Adidas, Common Projects, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Superga and Vans. Shop our picks below and get started on your one-of-one custom shoes today.

New Balance 574 Sport New Balance

New Balance 574 Sport, $99.99; newbalance.com

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Zappos

Superga 2750 COTU Classic, $65; zappos.com

Common Projects Achilles Low Barneys

Common Projects Achilles Low, $415; barneys.com

Nike Flyknit Racer Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com

Reebok Club C 85 Leather Reebok

Reebok Club C 85 Leather, $80; reebok.com

Puma Clyde Core Foil Puma

Puma Clyde Core Foil, $75; puma.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Ox Zappos

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Ox, $49.99; zappos.com

Vans Sk8-Hi Journeys

Vans Sk8-Hi, $59.99; journeys.com

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 Foot Locker

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0, $179.99; footlocker.com

Converse Jack Purcell Ox Leather Zappos

Converse Jack Purcell Ox Leather, $79.99; zappos.com

