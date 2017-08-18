The 10 Best Shoes That Are Perfect for Customizing

Whether it’s Kanye West’s customized kids’ Yeezy Boosts or Nike’s at-home DIY kit, customized sneakers having quite a moment, but you don’t have to chase down limited-edition looks to get in on the fun.
Personalized white sneakers are especially popular, as the blank canvases allow for easy and endless customization possibilities. The best part is that many easy-to-customize kicks can be purchased for under $100, so you won’t have to worry about wasting hard-earned money should your art project go awry.
Top choices include looks from Adidas, Common Projects, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Superga and Vans. Shop our picks below and get started on your one-of-one custom shoes today.
New Balance 574 Sport, $99.99; newbalance.com
Superga 2750 COTU Classic, $65; zappos.com
Common Projects Achilles Low, $415; barneys.com
Nike Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com
Reebok Club C 85 Leather, $80; reebok.com
Puma Clyde Core Foil, $75; puma.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Ox, $49.99; zappos.com
Vans Sk8-Hi, $59.99; journeys.com
Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0, $179.99; footlocker.com
Converse Jack Purcell Ox Leather, $79.99; zappos.com
Want more?
The 7 Best Men’s Shoes on Sale Right Now
The 6 Best Alternatives to the Vans Old Skool Out Now
The 7 Best Athletic Style Sneakers From High End Fashion Brands