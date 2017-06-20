The 10 Best Men’s Sandals and Slides Out Now

Tomorrow is officially the first day of summer, which means warmer temperatures are here to stay for the time being. And if you’re looking for ways to stay cool in sandals and slides without sacrificing style, we’ve got you covered.
Whether it’s a designer collaboration, an on-trend technical style or a logo-laden look, there’s plenty to choose from here. Shop our picks for the best men’s sandals out now below.
Givenchy Camo Slides, $320; saksfifthavenue.com
The North Face Storm Sandals, $60; zappos.com
Nike Solarsoft Comfort Slides, $49.99; footlocker.com
Suicoke Kisee-V Sandals, $172; farfetch.com
Raf Simons x Adidas Bunny Adilette Slides, $124; farfetch.com
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Slides, $100; saksfifthavenue.com
Teva Toachi 2 Sandals, $95; shoes.com
Gucci Pursuit 72 Slides, $190; saksfifthavenue.com
New Balance Pure Align Recharge Sandals, $49.99; newbalance.com
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals, $134.99; journeys.com
