The 10 Best Men’s Sandals and Slides Out Now

Tomorrow is officially the first day of summer, which means warmer temperatures are here to stay for the time being. And if you’re looking for ways to stay cool in sandals and slides without sacrificing style, we’ve got you covered.

Whether it’s a designer collaboration, an on-trend technical style or a logo-laden look, there’s plenty to choose from here. Shop our picks for the best men’s sandals out now below.

Givenchy Camo Slides End

Givenchy Camo Slides, $320; saksfifthavenue.com

The North Face Storm Sandals, $60; zappos.com

Nike Solarsoft Comfort Slides Nike

Nike Solarsoft Comfort Slides, $49.99; footlocker.com

Suicoke Kisee-V Sandals Farfetch

Suicoke Kisee-V Sandals, $172; farfetch.com

Raf Simons x Adidas Bunny Adilette Slides, $124; farfetch.com

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Slides Cole Haan

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Slides, $100; saksfifthavenue.com

Teva Toachi 2 Sandals Zappos

Teva Toachi 2 Sandals, $95; shoes.com

Gucci Pursuit 72 Slides Gucci

Gucci Pursuit 72 Slides, $190; saksfifthavenue.com

New Balance Pure Align Recharge Sandals New Balance

New Balance Pure Align Recharge Sandals, $49.99; newbalance.com

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals Journeys

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals, $134.99; journeys.com

