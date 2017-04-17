The 10 Best Deals on the Kaws x Air Jordan 4

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 was released March 31. Concepts

With more than a quarter of 2017 already in the books, it’s safe to say that the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is the year’s most sought-after collaboration so far. The limited-edition March 31 release disappeared just as quickly as it came, forcing many sneakerheads to turn to the aftermarket to get their fix.

While the collab is due for a final release via the Kaws online store, that won’t be easy to get, either. If you’re looking to avoid the hassle and headaches, it may be advisable to consider paying resell.

According to StockX, the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is currently reselling for an average price of $1,792 with a high sale of $2,750 on Saturday. However, the coveted collab can be had for far less — if you know where to look.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best prices currently available on the sneakers below. Don’t hesitate to click the “buy” button if you have your eye on a pair, as many of these deals won’t last for long.

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is expected to see a final release from the official Kaws website. Concepts

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,299.99; ebay.com

An on-foot look at the Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Nike

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,399.99; ebay.com

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 features a glow-in-the-dark outsole. Concepts

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,450; ebay.com

The tongue detail of the Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Nike

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,490; ebay.com

A top-down look at the Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Nike

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,499; ebay.com

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 features a gray suede upper. Concepts

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,500; ebay.com

The heel of the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 featuring the artist’s signature XX logo. Nike

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,600; ebay.com

Details on the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 heel. Concepts

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,600; ebay.com

Details on the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 toe. Concepts

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,633; ebay.com

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 retails for $350. Nike

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, $1,650; ebay.com

