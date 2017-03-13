The 10 Best Basketball Sneakers Out Now

The Nike PG1. Nike

March Madness has officially arrived.

To help get you in the mood for another exciting month of NCAA action, FN has rounded up the best basketball sneakers currently available.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your on-court rotation or just want to rep your team in style, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

Former NBA great Michael Jordan officially hung up his sneakers in 2003, but his signature line lives on with forward-thinking designs such as the Air Jordan XXXI. Nike

Air Jordan XXI, $185; nike.com

LeBron James’ latest signature sneaker debuted in December, and since then, Nike’s had a hard time keeping them on the shelves. With its top of the line hexagonal Zoom Air cushioning, this is one of the best on-court rides around. Nike

Nike LeBron 14, $175; nike.com

If you’re not quite ready to drop $175 on the LeBron 14, James’ Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 takedown model can be found on sale. Nike

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, $119.97; nike.com

James Harden’s first signature sneaker was a long time coming, but Adidas delivered in a big way with the Harden Vol. 1, which features a knitted construction and full-length Boost cushioning. Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 1, $139.99; eastbay.com

Kevin Durant’s latest Nike signature model is a strong contender for his best yet. It’s cushioned with visible Zoom Air and features a sock-like Flyknit upper.

Nike Zoom KD 9, $150; nike.com

The Boost-powered Adidas Crazy Explosive recently dropped in a low-top variation, but it all started with this the high-top worn by players such as New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis. Adidas

Adidas Crazy Explosive, $104.99; eastbay.com

Now in its third edition, Kyrie Irving’s signature Nikes are a smart choice for players seeking a shoe suited for quick cuts and transitions. Nike

Nike Kyrie 3, $120; nike.com

Another wallet-friendly option is the Nike Zoom Rev 2017, which is worn by ballers such as DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and Aaron Gordon. Nike

Nike Zoom Rev 2017, $110; nike.com

At $110, Paul George’s Nike PG1 could be the best signature sneaker bargain on the market today. Its Zoom Air cushioning and Flywire-infused upper are the same sort of technology you’ll find on the brand’s more expensive models. Nike

Nike PG1, $110; nike.com

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry’s signature Under Armour sneakers boast a supportive yet lightweight upper and cushioning that allows for speedy transitions. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3, $139.99; underarmour.com

