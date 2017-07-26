How to Rent Louboutins & Designer Shoes Online When You’re On a Budget

By / 55 mins ago
Christian Louboutin, Eternal Styles
Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, available to rent for $105 per week from Eternal Style.
Courtesy of Eternal Styles

On a special occasion, everyone wants to feel their best — and the right pair of shoes can make you feel more confident.

The problem? Designer shoes can come at a high cost, and shelling out hundreds of dollars for a pair of shoes you’ll only wear once or twice might seem silly.

Related
Melania Trump Put Her Own Spin on the Barbie Pink Trend at an Ohio Rally

The solution? There are a handful of websites that allow you to rent designer shoes for just a week, or even a few days, so that you can wear a luxurious pair of heels for a wedding, a special event or a night out without having to break the bank.

Village Luxe lets you borrow designer shoes for as low as $35, offering a range of styles, including everything from strappy sandals to canvas sneakers, from high-end labels such as Chanel, Prada and Fendi.

Eternal Style has a range of Christian Louboutins, as well as a good amount of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a smattering of styles from other brands. Prices are as low as $45 for a week in Giuseppe Zanotti.

Style Lend has a range of memorable styles for women looking to make a statement. Highlights include studded Christian Louboutin slippers, fur-trimmed gold Chanel boots and fringed Alexandre Birman booties. Rent for seven or 14 days, with prices as low as $35 for Michael Kors or $55 for YSL.

• Cloak Wardrobe features the sort of heels you might want to wear only once, like furry Tom Ford sandals and shimmery sequined Miu Miu pumps.

Some of these sites — as well as others like eBay — also allow you to purchase used designer shoes at a discounted price. Of course, another option is to buy shoes from high-street retailers like Zara and H&M, where you can get them at a low cost, albeit without the designer tag.