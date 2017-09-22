Chiara Ferragni, Kris Jenner & More Celebs Sat Front Row at Versace

View Slideshow Chiara Ferragni and Shea Marie sit in the front row at the Versace spring 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

While all of the biggest models walked this year’s Versace show — including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber — the front row brought together lots of A-listers, as well.

Style star-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni sat alongside fashion blogger Shea Marie. Ferragni wore a T-shirt covered with Marilyn Monroe images, a black miniskirt and booties, while Shea Marie opted for black minidress and striped jacket, which she paired with crystal-embellished sandals.

Also in attendance was Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, whose daughter Kendall walked in the show. Jenner wore a long black dress with sequined detailing and black sunglasses as she sat alongside race car driver Lewis Hamilton, who wore a tan sweater and leather red pants that called to mind racing gear.

Kris Jenner and Lewis Hamilton sit in the front row at the Versace spring 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

“Revenge” actress Amber Valletta made an appearance as well. She came in a sleveless black suitdress with a low neckline, wearing minimal jewelry and her long blonde locks in a chic updo.

Amber Valletta sits in the front row at the Versace spring 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

But the biggest stars in attendance were on the runway. In addition to featuring today’s supermodel stars, Versace’s show incorporated Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer and Helen Christensen.

