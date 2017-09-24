Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek & More Celebs Hit Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow (L-R) Olivia Palermo, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett Rex Shutterstock

Milan Fashion Week is winding down, but it’s been a week full of activity.

One of the hottest tickets was Gucci, and celebrities showed up in full force for the show.

Salma Hayek — whose husband, François-Henri Pinault, is chairman of Gucci parent company Kering — sat front-row in a knee-length dress and sandals, while rapper A$AP Rocky came out in checked pants and Gucci sneakers.

Salma Hayek in the front row at Gucci spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett scored a front-row seat to Armani’s show, along with Amber Valletta. Both actresses showed up in oversized suits, a trend of the season, and Blanchett paired hers with lace-up boots.

Cate Blanchett, wearing a suit and boots, who sat front-row at Armani. Rex Shutterstock

Kris Jenner — supporting her supermodel daughter, Kendall — showed up for many shows, including Bottega Veneta, Versace and Fendi. The Kardashian family matriarch sported oversized sunglasses from the front row as she watched Kendall walk.

Kris Jenner and Lewis Hamilton at the Versace spring 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

Other celebrity attendees at Milan Fashion Week included Olivia Palermo, Chiara Ferragni — who also presented a collection of her eponymous label — and Suki Waterhouse.

Click through the gallery for more images from the front row.

Want more?

Chiara Ferragni, Kris Jenner & More Celebs Sat Front Row at Versace

Salma Hayek, A$AP Rocky & More Hit the Front Row at Gucci in Milan

Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Grace, Plus Charlie XCX Hit theFront Row at Topshop