Selena Gomez Looks Like an Edgy Princess in a Nude Rodarte Gown at New York Fashion Week

Selena Gomez poses at a New York Fashion Week event on Sept. 10. Splash

Selena Gomez rocked a ’60s inspired look on the red carpet Friday, as she posed alongside her boyfriend, The Weeknd, at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week.

But Gomez switched things up a day later at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in New York. For the event, held Saturday, she opted for a nude Rodarte gown, embellished with both beige tulle and gothic black flowers for a look equal parts edgy and ethereal.

Selena Gomez wears a Rodarte gown covered in black flowers on Sept. 9 at a New York Fashion Week event. Splash

The 25-year-old’s gown came complete with a sheer skirt, creating a naked illusion — a trend that other celebrities, including Cara Delevingne and Jennifer Lawrence — have also embraced for recent red carpet appearances.

elena Gomez wears a nude Rodarte gown, covered in black flowers, to an event held on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. Splash

The “Fetish” singer leaned into the edge with her lipstick, wearing understated makeup but opting for a dark lip and matching eyeshadow.

While her footwear remained hidden for most of the night, Gomez wore sky-high Jimmy Choo sandals with her gown, adding some extra height to her 5-foot-5 frame and a metallic pop to her look.

Selena Gomez wears a Rodarte dress and Jimmy Choo heels at a New York Fashion Week event on Sept. 9, keeping warm in a gray checkered coat. REX Shutterstock

