Rihanna Channels Goth Princess Vibes at Diamond Ball in All Black & Heavy Bling

Between holding one of the buzziest New York Fashion Week shows, releasing a new sneaker for charity and dropping her own beauty line, Rihanna has been busy lately.

But the end of her Fenty x Puma show did not mark the end of Rihanna’s whirlwind week: The singer, clad in a Ralph Russo dress with a dramatic train, hosted her third annual Diamond Ball in New York yesterday.

Rihanna accessorized with Chopard jewelry, wearing a heavily encrusted diamond necklace, an appropriate choice given the event’s title.

On her feet, the pop star opted for Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals, a popular red carpet choice. She added some color to the all-black ensemble with her pedicure, selecting a pale blue polish that was visible through her sheer tights.

The Diamond Ball, in its third year, is intended to raise money for Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, created in 2012 with the aim of increasing global access to education, health care and other programs.

