Nicole Kidman Rocks a Bold Print Dress & Trendy Sandals on the Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman wears a bold patterned dress at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 9. REX Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman has been a major film star for two decades, so naturally the Academy Award winner knows a thing or two about dressing to impress on the red carpet.

At the Toronto International Film Festival Saturday, the 50-year-old wore a boldly printed, floor-length Valentino dress, complete with a high neckline and long sleeves, to the premiere of her new film, “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.”

Nicole Kidman wears a floor-length Valentino dress with burgundy heels to the premiere of her new film, “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer,” at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 9. REX Shutterstock

The Australian actress accessorized the outfit with crushed velvet Chloe Gosselin sandals in burgundy — a colorway that is on trend for fall 2017. The sandals, designed with the red carpet in mind, feature a foot-flattering crossover ankle strap and a 3.5-inch heel.

A closer look at Kidman’s sandals. REX Shutterstock

The sandals Kidman wore are available for purchase on Chloe Gosselin’s website, retailing for $625.

Kidman was named the best dressed star of 2017 by People, due to her chameleon approach to fashion — in addition to this bold look, she has also gone for classic all-black, princess-y tulle and shimmering silver on the red carpet.

Next Sunday, all eyes will be on Kidman at the Emmy Awards, where she hopes to pick up an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie award for her role in “Big Little Lies.”

