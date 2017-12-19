Laura Dern Added Some Edge to Her Red Carpet Look With Lace-Up Louboutin Boots

Laura Dern at the "Downsizing" premiere in Los Angeles Dec. 18. Rex Shutterstock

Laura Dern went for an edgy look — a black dress with unique sleeves and sky-high lace-up boots — at the Los Angeles premiere of “Downsizing” last night.

Dern’s Vassilis Zoulias dress featured dramatic sleeves, a bow-tied collar and tulle detailing at the skirt. But the “Big Little Lies” actress added some oomph to her look with her footwear.

Laura Dern poses on the red carpet at the “Downsizing” premiere in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

Dern sported knee-high Christian Louboutin boots that added some height to the 50-year-old’s already-tall 5-foot-10 frame. The shoes came with plenty of details: They laced up to the knee and featured a silver-toned cap toe that matched their silver hardware. The boots also featured a pointed toe, and Christian Louboutin’s signature red heel added a pop of color to Dern’s all-black ensemble.

A closer look at Dern’s Christian Louboutin boots. Rex Shutterstock

“Downsizing” tells the story of a couple, played by Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, who go through a procedure to shrink their bodies so they can start life in an experimental community. Dern and “How I Met Your Mother” star Neil Patrick Harris make cameos in the film as miniaturized sales representatives.

On top of her role in “Downsizing,” Dern appears in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” a film that opened to $220 million in sales last weekend — the second-best opening of all time, falling behind only the film’s predecessor, “The Force Awakens.”

