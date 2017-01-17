How to Catch All of the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards honor the best in movies, TV and music, so it’s safe to say that plenty of favorite red-carpet celebrities will be there.
TV and movie actor nominees include Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Kristen Bell, Sofia Vergara and many more. As for music, look out for Carrie Underwood, The Weeknd, Zayn and The Chainsmokers.
The awards, hosted by comedian Joel McHale and voted on by the public, will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.
At the 2016 awards, stars including Kate Hudson, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucy Hale, Priyanka Chopra and Kat Graham were all in attendance.
Want to see more People’s Choice Awards red carpet style from year’s past? Click through the gallery below.
Want More?
Blake Lively Changed Into More Comfortable Shoes After the Golden Globes
What the Guys Wore on the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet: Get The Celebrity Shoe Look
Best Shoes on the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Here’s How You Can See All the Red-Carpet Style at the SAG Awards Up Close, in Person