How to Catch All of the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards honor the best in movies, TV and music, so it’s safe to say that plenty of favorite red-carpet celebrities will be there.

TV and movie actor nominees include Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Kristen Bell, Sofia Vergara and many more. As for music, look out for Carrie Underwood, The Weeknd, Zayn and The Chainsmokers.

The awards, hosted by comedian Joel McHale and voted on by the public, will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

At the 2016 awards, stars including Kate Hudson, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucy Hale, Priyanka Chopra and Kat Graham were all in attendance.

Lea Michele wore Brian Atwood t-bar Astral pumps on the red carpet Getty Images.

Priyanka Chopra shined in a Vera Wang dress and silver Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps at the People’s Choice Awards. Getty Images.

Lucy Hale wore black Brian Atwood pumps with her Self Portrait dress. REX Shutterstock.

