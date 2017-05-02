Everything We Heard and Saw on the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

Bella Hadid at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Describing the Met Gala as a whirlwind would be a complete understatement. With every blink of the eye, another celebrity appeared on the Met steps. And fashion was in its purest form as A-listers celebrated this year’s theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Anna Wintour, who has been co-chair of the event since 1995, was the first to arrive, wearing a glamorous Chanel gown. She described her look as the “most avant-garde” she gets at her age.

Anna Wintour wearing Chanel at the 2017 Met Gala.

Lena Dunham was on hand with business partner Jenni Konner; the two wore Elizabeth Kennedy. Underneath the “Girls” star’s gown was a pair of Jeffrey Campbell boots. “Keeping it real chill tonight,” she told Footwear News of her comfortable, and affordable, shoe choice.

Dunham was later seen talking to former J.Crew president Jenna Lyons. Last year, Dunham, Konner and Lyons walked the carpet together, all wearing J.Crew tuxedos.

Lena Dunham rocks Jeffrey Campbell boots on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. Instagram/nytimesfashion

Co-chairs Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady made a glamorous entrance on Monday night.

“Can you believe it? I’m a host,” the supermodel said on the red carpet. “It makes for a fun date night.”

Bündchen wore a sustainable gown made by Stella McCartney. “I chose Stella because she has a commitment to sustainability. I think she’s a pioneer, and I love to support that because it’s in line with what I believe.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, co-chairs of the 2017 Met Gala, arrive at the event. REX Shutterstock

McCartney later walked the red carpet with Kate Hudson.

One of the most eye-catching looks of the night came from Pharrell Williams’ wife, Helen Lasichanh. She wore a Comme des Garçons runway look that restrained her arms. Pharrell, also in Comme des Garçons, compared her look and its restraints to a scene in the film “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams wearing Comme des Garçons. Pharrell wore Dr. Martens on the Met Gala red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj was seen conversing with Kim Kardashian West on the Met steps. The two posed for photos, and Minaj later told the crowd of press that she was wearing custom H&M and will be launching a collaboration with the retailer this fall.

Nicki Minaj wears triple-strap Versace platforms at the 2017 Met Gala with an H&M look. REX Shutterstock

Rap group Migos were a red-carpet highlight. The three rappers were dripping in diamonds, telling FN that they were wearing Versace.

Quavo added that he was excited to be there for his first Met Gala — and that he was looking forward to Katy Perry’s performance, because someone would be making a surprise appearance. “Yea dat way,” he rapped from their hit “Bad and Boujee,” hinting that they would be hitting the stage inside the Costume Institute Benefit. Migos did indeed perform later in the night.

Migos in Versace at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Claire Danes was an early red-carpet arrival. She said with a laugh, “I’m following Gisele, and that’s always a dream.” She added that she thought her Monse ensemble was a “pretty good riff on the theme.”

Claire Danes wearing Monse. REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid made quite the statement before heading inside. She posed for photographers by twisting, twirling and dipping up the stairs. The model debuted a shorter bob and a skintight ensemble by Alexander Wang, who accompanied her on the carpet. “I really need to practice on my poses,” she said with a laugh, before disappearing inside.

Bella Hadid wearing Alexander Wang. REX Shutterstock

Katie Holmes and Zac Posen were a memorable red-carpet duo. Holmes’ mermaid dress was made with 200 pieces of fabric, according to Posen, who yelled that detail from atop the stairs.

Katie Holmes wearing Zac Posen at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

And finally, Céline Dion was the last person seen on the carpet. The singer was on hand for her first Met Gala, and she burst into song as she posed for photographs.

We take it she was having a good time.

Céline Dion in Versace at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrities who walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet.

Want more?

Laura Dern Said Her ‘Big Little Lies’ Character Would Wear This to the Met Gala

Versace Dressed a Lot of Celebrities at the Met Gala

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, JLo and Alex Rodriguez & More Celeb Couples on the Met Gala Red Carpet