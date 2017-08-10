Brie Larson Looks Like a Fairy in a Tulle Gown Embellished With Gold — And It Made This Celeb’s Jaw Drop

Brie Larson poses on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of "The Glass Castle" on Aug. 9. REX Shutterstock

Brie Larson stunned in a princess-like gown and strappy silver sandals at the New York City premiere of her new film, “The Glass Castle,” yesterday.

The star’s blush Monique Lhullier dress ($2,995), dotted with gold, had an etheral effect. A matching cape — which sells for nearly $2,000 — recalled an old-Hollywood vibe to the look.

Brie Larson wears a tulle Monique Lhullier gown with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at the New York City premiere of “The Glass Castle” on Aug. 9. REX Shutterstock

Naomi Watts inspects Brie Larson’s gown. REX Shutterstock

Larson accessorized with mirrored Jimmy Choo sandals ($795), completing her fairytale-inspired look and adding 4.3 inches to her 5’7″-frame.

“The Glass Castle” tells the story of a young girl — Larson plays the girl, Jeanette, as an adult — living in a dysfunctional family with an alcoholic father, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, and a struggling artist mom, played by Naomi Watts.

While Larson’s otherworldly ensemble took the cake, Watts put together a noteworthy outfit at the premiere, too. The actress wore a snow white Fendi dress and red heels from the label for an understated, chic look.

Naomi Watts wears a white Fendi dress and red Fendi sandals at the premiere of “The Glass Castle.” REX Shutterstock

In addition to their premiere style, both women have made fashion statements while on the media junket for the film. Larson wore sleek Christian Louboutin sandals with PVC detailing at “Times Talks,” and Watts attended the event in ’60s-inspired red Christian Louboutin buckled heels.

Naomi Watts wears a white dress with Christian Louboutin heels at Times Talk on Aug. 8. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Brie Larson’s 4.5-Inch Illusion Halter-Strap Heels Got Her Through Spring & Summer

Brie Larson’s Airport Style Got a Major Upgrade With These Sandals

Brie Larson’s Celebrity Shoe Style