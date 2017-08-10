Brie Larson Looks Like a Fairy in a Tulle Gown Embellished With Gold — And It Made This Celeb’s Jaw Drop

Brie Larson stunned in a princess-like gown and strappy silver sandals at the New York City premiere of her new film, “The Glass Castle,” yesterday.
The star’s blush Monique Lhullier dress ($2,995), dotted with gold, had an etheral effect. A matching cape — which sells for nearly $2,000 — recalled an old-Hollywood vibe to the look.
Larson accessorized with mirrored Jimmy Choo sandals ($795), completing her fairytale-inspired look and adding 4.3 inches to her 5’7″-frame.
“The Glass Castle” tells the story of a young girl — Larson plays the girl, Jeanette, as an adult — living in a dysfunctional family with an alcoholic father, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, and a struggling artist mom, played by Naomi Watts.
While Larson’s otherworldly ensemble took the cake, Watts put together a noteworthy outfit at the premiere, too. The actress wore a snow white Fendi dress and red heels from the label for an understated, chic look.
In addition to their premiere style, both women have made fashion statements while on the media junket for the film. Larson wore sleek Christian Louboutin sandals with PVC detailing at “Times Talks,” and Watts attended the event in ’60s-inspired red Christian Louboutin buckled heels.
