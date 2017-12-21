Anna Kendrick Once Spent Her Rent Money on Louboutins Before Anyone Would Loan Her Shoes

Anna Kendrick at the "Pitch Perfect 3" premiere in Los Angeles Dec. 18. Splash News

Anna Kendrick is a successful film star — but before she made it big, Kendrick said she once spent $1,000 on a pair of Christian Louboutin heels for a film premiere, since no one would lend her shoes.

“I was not famous, so nobody wanted to lend me shoes, but I was broke,” Kendrick told People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle. “I got talked into spending the money I really didn’t have on a pair of Louboutins. They were $1,000.”

Kendrick bought the shoes in question for the 2009 premiere of “Up in the Air” at the Toronto International Film Festival. For her starring role in the film, Kendrick earned an Academy Award nomination, ensuring that designers were willing to lend her their wares for future events.

The shoes in question were Louboutin slingback peep-toe pumps with glittery detailing. Kendrick paired the heels with a blush-colored minidress, complete with sparkly detailing at the bustline.

Anna Kendrick wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2009. Rex Shutterstock

“I still have them. They’re super-sparkly and spangly, but I will never get rid of them because I’m like, ‘I spent my rent on you,’” Kendrick said of the shoes.

Today, Kendrick favors shoes from high-end labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Brian Atwood and Paul Andrew. And the “Pitch Perfect” star still sometimes sports Louboutins on the red carpet.

Want more?

Anna Kendrick Dances on James Corden Show in Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Anna Kendrick Says She Couldn’t Afford Shoes For Her First Oscars

Anna Kendrick Promotes New Movie In Collection Of Statement Shoes