Rita Ora Goes Demure & More Celeb Style at Chanel’s Summer Party

View Slideshow Rita Ora and Claudia Schiffer at The Summer Party presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel. REX Shutterstock

Summertime brings on the parties, and last night in London, the Summer Party — presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel — was the place to be. Celebrities such as Rita Ora, Claudia Schiffer and Charli XCX were in attendance alongside other notable names in the industry who all came dressed to impress.

Rita Ora, who launched her new single “Your Song” on Wednesday, took on the white shoe trend in a head-to-toe Chanel ensemble. The singer’s all-black ruffled bow skirt and belted velvet top were contrasted with white patent lace-up booties from the fashion house.

Rita Ora wears Chanel for her performance at the Summer Party. REX/Shutterstock

Caroline Issa pulled out a shoe trend of her own, adding to the list of stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid who are proving that velvet shoes are in fact acceptable for summer. The Tank magazine fashion director wore velvet pom-pom slides with a Gucci pre-fall ’17 keyhole dress that featured a poppy floral print and pink pussy bow. She polished off the look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a navy blue Roksanda Ilincic Besa bag.

Caroline Issa wears velvet shoes with a Gucci floral dress at the Summer Party. REX/Shutterstock

Anais Gallagher, daughter of Oasis guitarist/songwriter Noel Gallagher, cemented socks with sandals as something that is definitely happening. The budding model, who recently walked for Dolce & Gabbana and starred in a Reebok campaign, dared to take on this trend. Dressed in full-on Mulberry, the 17-year-old wore a playful look featuring a sparkling, uneven hem ruffle dress and sky blue loafer pumps.

Anaias Gallagher joined in on the socks-with-sandals trend at the Summer Party. REX/Shutterstock

Plenty of other stars came out and made chic style statements at the Summer Party. Click through the gallery to see what they all wore.

