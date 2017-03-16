Olivia Culpo Has Been Wearing High Heels Since She Was 8 Years Old

View Slideshow Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (left) and Olivia Culpo at UGG's spring '17 presentation on March 15 at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles. Courtesy of UGG.

Things were rosier than ever at the launch of Ugg’s spring ’17 collection on Wednesday in Los Angeles at celeb-friendly haunt Catch restaurant.

Lifestyle images and new shoes were presented by global brand ambassador Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rachel Zoe, who served as the stylist for the campaign, which was shot in Malibu and nodded to the label’s California beach heritage.

“[Rosie] really is effortless — it really is the real her, and when we did this campaign, it was about showing that — capturing Rosie at her best, natural and effortless, as she really is, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Zoe shared.

Ugg’s head of global public relations, Alice Hampton, said that it was Zoe who recommended Huntington-Whiteley when the brand was on a search for a new face.

“We’re coming up to a one-year anniversary of announcing Rosie [as ambassador]. Since then, we traveled all around the world, shot multiple campaigns and we have done hundreds of press interviews, and she has been an absolute delight and pleasure to work with,” Hampton said. “Not only is she incredible, hardworking and drop-dead gorgeous, but Rosie is kind, generous and warm and hardworking.”

Fuzzy slides, slouched high-tops, boots and more pieces from the collection were displayed amid springtime floral arrangements at the rooftop hotspot, which attracted the brand ambassador’s friends Molly Sims and Olivia Culpo, among others.

Though Culpo is an experienced red-carpet fixture as a former Miss Universe, she cited a token of wisdom she received as a youngster that has helped her on her feet — and she didn’t have to look far to hone her technique. “I can remember growing up as a little kid, and someone told me that to walk in heels, you have to practice wearing them, so I wore them from sun up to sun down. I was probably around 8 years old and they were mom’s,” she shared with FN.

