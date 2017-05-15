Olivia Culpo, Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Launch Lucky Brand’s Fall Line

View Slideshow Olivia Culpo, wearing Saint Laurent boots and Lucky Brand shorts, and Ashlee Simpson celebrate Lucky Brand's fall 2017 line with the "Lucky Lives On" launch party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Olivia Culpo embraced the theme of the evening — a nod to the New West — at Lucky Brand’s fall 2017 preview party on Friday in Los Angeles. She arrived at the soiree in the label’s shorts and jacket teamed with Saint Laurent boots.

Saint Laurent’s Babies suede ankle boots feature a rounded toe, crisscross straps, and a block heel. The shoes retail for $995 on Barneys.com.

Olivia Culpo, wearing Saint Laurent boots and Lucky Brand shorts, celebrates Lucky Brand’s fall 2017 line with the “Lucky Lives On” launch party in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Lucky Brand.

Culpo celebrated Lucky Brand’s fall 2017 line, featuring men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and footwear, alongside other celebrity fans, including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, and Jaime King.

In March Lucky Brand announced a licensing agreement with Genesco Inc., when the label debuted its first men’s shoes. The footwear styles included leather lace-up hiker boots, Chelsea boots, suede chukkas, loafers — designed to complement the Lucky Brand Black Label men’s suit collection.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson celebrates Lucky Brand’s fall 2017 line with the “Lucky Lives On” launch party in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Lucky Brand.

“Men’s shoes is a new venture for us,” Lucky Brand chief creative officer Kin Ying Kee shared with Footwear News at the fall preview event. “We have more casual, boots with moto leather and high-tops. We’re widening the spectrum of what you can touch.”

Kee said the partnership with Genesco is thriving because of a shared vision.

“You can see the synergy between the bags, the belts and shoes,” Kee explained. “When it comes to details and working with licensees, we don’t see them as an extension to collect royalties; we see them as an extension of our design team — they are part of our design team. It starts there and then you connect as one.”

Lucky Brand’s head-to-toe theme for fall is the classic redone. “If you think about an embroidered hand-hammered belt, we use it in leather bags, in a pair of shoes, in detail on a blouse,” Kee said. “That connectivity in details is in everything.”

