Alexa Chung and More Celebrate the ‘Last Saturday in April’ Met Gala Pre-Party

Alexa Chung at Vogue's "Last Saturday in April" pre-Met Gala party. Courtesy of Alexa Chung.

Ahead of the Met Gala, which kicks off tonight, Vogue celebrated the “Last Saturday in April” — an official pre-party held in New York City.

The garden soiree held in the Big Apple’s East Village was themed “midsummer night’s dream” and included appearances by Alexa Chung, Rick Owens, Marc Jacobs and Priyanka Chopra.

Celebrating #lastsaturdayinapril with @voguemagazine vogue.com in the 6BC Botanical Garden amongst the amazing #treepeony #MidsummerNightsDream meets anime wearing @ralphlauren @saturdaysnyc and floral trousers and shoes @topolinashop A post shared by hamishinlilac (@hamishbowles) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

“Celebrating #lastsaturdayinapril with @voguemagazine vogue.com in the 6BC Botanical Garden amongst the amazing #treepeony #MidsummerNightsDream meets anime wearing @ralphlauren @saturdaysnyc and floral trousers and shoes @topolinashop,” Hamish Bowles captioned a photo from the event.

Supermodel Ashley Graham shared her look for the evening on Instagram, which included a dome lace corded appliqué dress. by Jonathan Simkhai teamed with black sandals.

Stolen moment- a midsummer nights bun-head tête-à-tête ✨✨👯👯🍄🍄 A post shared by Helena Suric (@helenasuric) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Alexa Chung had on a dark green Simone Rocha jumpsuit and a rabbit-shaped purse.

🐰#AlexaChung attends #LastSaturdayinApril Party in NYC on April 29, 2017 A post shared by ALEXA CHUNG (@alexacchung) on May 1, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

💃🏻 @jonathansimkhai A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

“Fun time with @sophfei at @voguemagazine’s #LastSaturdayinApril party,” designer Anna Sui tweeted. “Loved her #AnnaSuiFall17 hair 😉 xxx Anna.”

This year the Met Gala honors Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo with the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Live coverage of the red carpet begins on Vogue.com at 7 p.m. ET and E! News will host a program at 7:30 p.m. ET.

@hvn The last Saturday in April. A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

