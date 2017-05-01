Alexa Chung and More Celebrate the ‘Last Saturday in April’ Met Gala Pre-Party

Ahead of the Met Gala, which kicks off tonight, Vogue celebrated the “Last Saturday in April” — an official pre-party held in New York City.
The garden soiree held in the Big Apple’s East Village was themed “midsummer night’s dream” and included appearances by Alexa Chung, Rick Owens, Marc Jacobs and Priyanka Chopra.
“Celebrating #lastsaturdayinapril with @voguemagazine vogue.com in the 6BC Botanical Garden amongst the amazing #treepeony #MidsummerNightsDream meets anime wearing @ralphlauren @saturdaysnyc and floral trousers and shoes @topolinashop,” Hamish Bowles captioned a photo from the event.
Supermodel Ashley Graham shared her look for the evening on Instagram, which included a dome lace corded appliqué dress. by Jonathan Simkhai teamed with black sandals.
Alexa Chung had on a dark green Simone Rocha jumpsuit and a rabbit-shaped purse.
“Fun time with @sophfei at @voguemagazine’s #LastSaturdayinApril party,” designer Anna Sui tweeted. “Loved her #AnnaSuiFall17 hair 😉 xxx Anna.”
This year the Met Gala honors Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo with the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Live coverage of the red carpet begins on Vogue.com at 7 p.m. ET and E! News will host a program at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Want More?
Take a Look at the Most Dramatic Dresses on the Met Gala Steps
Here’s How to Watch the 2017 Met Gala Fashion Live Stream Free
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Met Gala Red Carpet Looks From Years Past
Rihanna’s Met Gala Shoe Style Through the Years
Katy Perry’s Light-Up Dress & More of Her Met Gala Style Through the Years