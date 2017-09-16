Lea Michele and Shay Mitchell in Suits With Plunging Necklines & More Celebs at the Variety Pre-Emmys Party

View Slideshow (L-R) Lea Michele, Shay Mitchell and Sarah Hyland Rex Shutterstock

The Emmys may not be until tomorrow, but the pre-award show celebrations are already well underway.

At last night’s Variety and Women in Film celebration, one red carpet trend emerged that could make its way to the main ceremony as well: suits with plunging necklines, teamed with high heels.

“Glee” star Lea Michele wore a white Cushnie et Ochs suit with a low neckline, pairing her suit with Casadei heels for some height.

Lea Michele in a white suit and Casadei heels at the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration. Rex Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell went for a similar look, wearing a sparkly black Rachel Zoe suit — with a dramatically low neckline — and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Shay Mitchell wears a low-cut Rachel Zoe suit and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at Variety’s pre-Emmys event. Rex Shutterstock

While the cleveage-baring suits and feminine footwear made Mitchell and Michele stand out, other celebrities opted for more traditional red carpet looks.

Both Sarah Hyland and Nina Dobrev headed to the event in maroon-colored dresses with color-coordinated pumps. Hyland opted for a sequin-covered Thai Nguyen minidress and cap-toed Casadei pumps, while Dobrev stepped out in head-to-toe Altuzzurra.

Sarah Hyland wears a maroon, sequin-covered dress and matching shoes at Variety’s pre-Emmy event. Rex Shutterstock

