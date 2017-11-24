Here’s What Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian and More Celebs Did This Thanksgiving

Not all Thanksgiving celebrations are alike, and celebrities’ holiday celebrations ran the gamut this year.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent the day with their children. Lopez’ twins joined her boyfriend’s kids, and all dressed in matching plaid pajamas for a fun and festive family celebration.
Khloé Kardashian, who typically holds a big celebration with her sisters, celebrated in Cleveland, Ohio this year, due to boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s basketball schedule. Kardashian, sporting silky, floral-printed pajamas, created an elaborate table setting for her Thanksgiving feast, which Thompson captured on Instagram.
Kardashian was not the only celebrity to slave away in the kitchen. Reese Witherspoon shared snaps of two pies she’d baked. Jessica Biel shared a photo of her husband, Justin Timberlake, torching a meringue in their kitchen.
Other celebrities celebrated from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Gwen Stefani, clad in a glittery minidress and Jimmy Choo pumps, performed on a float. And Martha Hunt, who just returned from Shanghai, China for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, spoke with the CBS announcers as she got an overhead view of the parade festivities.
While temperatures in the North made for a chilly Thanksgiving, Emily Ratajkowski celebrated beachside. The model sported a leopard print bikini in a tropical location as she rang in her holiday season.
