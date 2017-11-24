Here’s What Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian and More Celebs Did This Thanksgiving

(L-R): Jennifer Lopez and Khloé Kardashian Rex Shutterstock

Not all Thanksgiving celebrations are alike, and celebrities’ holiday celebrations ran the gamut this year.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent the day with their children. Lopez’ twins joined her boyfriend’s kids, and all dressed in matching plaid pajamas for a fun and festive family celebration.

Twinning x5 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👦🏻 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

Khloé Kardashian, who typically holds a big celebration with her sisters, celebrated in Cleveland, Ohio this year, due to boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s basketball schedule. Kardashian, sporting silky, floral-printed pajamas, created an elaborate table setting for her Thanksgiving feast, which Thompson captured on Instagram.

Happy thanksgiving y'all #thankful 🦃 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Kardashian was not the only celebrity to slave away in the kitchen. Reese Witherspoon shared snaps of two pies she’d baked. Jessica Biel shared a photo of her husband, Justin Timberlake, torching a meringue in their kitchen.

Pie game strong! 💪🏼🥧🍁 What’s your favorite flavor? #ThanksgivingPrep A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. 🔥🔥🔥 @justintimberlake A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Other celebrities celebrated from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Gwen Stefani, clad in a glittery minidress and Jimmy Choo pumps, performed on a float. And Martha Hunt, who just returned from Shanghai, China for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, spoke with the CBS announcers as she got an overhead view of the parade festivities.

#thankfulness #happythanksgiving gx #youmakeitfeelikechristmas gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Who’s watching the parade? A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:05am PST

While temperatures in the North made for a chilly Thanksgiving, Emily Ratajkowski celebrated beachside. The model sported a leopard print bikini in a tropical location as she rang in her holiday season.

Happy Thanksgiving from paradise 🌴@inamorataswim A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:09am PST

