Kendall Jenner Flashed This Legs-For-Days Illusion Pose Next to Miranda Kerr in Sultry Sandals

Kendall Jenner knows how to highlight her best assets.

The supermodel revealed a lot of leg in a La Perla lace dress and enhanced the look with a pair of sultry sandals when she stepped out on Friday at the Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women party in Los Angeles.

She already stands tall at 5-foot-10 inches, but the reality star’s go-to pose of the evening created the illusion of more height by pointing one heel outward — closer to the camera — and slightly leaning away with the other side of her body.

The shoes featured thin asymmetrical straps and around a 4-inch heel, and her lace dress from La Perla’s fall ’17 collection was designed by the brand’s creative director Julia Haart.

In November, the label tapped the E! fixture to star in its spring ’17 campaign shot by acclaimed photographer Steven Klein. Jenner rocked La Perla pumps teamed with alluring dresses in a series of edgy pictorials.

Fellow supermodel Miranda Kerr joined her in striking the leggy pose at the star-studded bash, and then she compared sandals with Alessandra Ambrosio, who had on a pair by Jimmy Choo in gold.

Presented by sponsors Tumi, Hearts on Fire, and American Express, some of the guests included Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera and Tommy Hilfiger — who praised George Esquivel and recalled mentoring him in 2011 through the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s “Americans in Paris” program. They later collaborated in 2013 on a capsule collection of navy and brown shoes.

Hilfiger was feted by another fan of his work, actress Danielle Brooks, who approached the designer with a special request. “I told him: ‘When are you going to design for plus size?’” the “Orange Is the New Black” star shared with Footwear News. “He said he has it at Macy’s.”

The SAG Awards nominee added that she was “going to try and find every designer” and pose the same question.

For the occasion she had on a see-through Chromat black dress with an architectural skirt that she complemented with a pair of caged sandals.

Meanwhile, Hilfiger was also on supermodel Petra Nemcova’s mind. The blonde sizzled in a silver mini dress by the designer that she paired with white Ferragamo booties. Nemcova posed with Tumi creative director Victor Sanz and chatted about her trip last week to Nepal, where she and the brand teamed up to rebuild two schools for children following an earthquake.

“We partnered last year with a fundraiser through their stores,” she told FN of the relationship with her Happy Hearts Fund charity, which rebuilds schools impacted by natural disasters. She founded the organization in 2006 after surviving the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Nemcova added that there’s more work ahead: “I’m going on Monday to Haiti to build schools there, and in March I’m going to Mexico.”

