John McCain’s Daughter, Meghan, Gets Married in a Western-Themed Arizona Wedding

Senator John McCain gave away his daughter, Meghan, at a Western-themed wedding celebration held in Arizona Nov. 21.

Meghan, who works as co-host on “The View,” sported a romantic lace gown for the ceremony as she wed Ben Domenech, a conservative pundit.

Meghan accessorized with a white fur stole at the Arizona wedding, which featured drinks served in mason jars and an American flag banner for a rustic, Western feel.

Congratulations to Meghan and Ben Domenech on there beautiful wedding! Congratulations to the happy couple.may you always be happy and in love as you are right now. #meghanmccain#bendomenech #johnmccain#cindymccain#beautifulwedding#congratulations#sohappyforthebothofyou# A post shared by P.step (@emerysunshine) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

McCain is suffering from brain cancer and has a leg trapped in a boot, but the senator did not let his health issues stop him from celebrating his daughter’s big day. The 81-year-old sported an outfit which worked with the wedding’s rustic theme, wearing blue jeans and sneakers for a casual look.

Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday! pic.twitter.com/sd3rsye1OV — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 22, 2017

