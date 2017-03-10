Dita Von Teese Rocked Strappy Louboutins for Hermès DWNTWNMEN Los Angeles

Hermes celebrated men, specifically, DWNTWNMEN — with an immersive presentation of its spring 2017 collection on Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.
Among the celebrity revelers, Dita Von Teese stomped out in a sleek style statement by her favorite man, Christian Louboutin.
The burlesque queen, who collaborated with Louboutin on sparkling shoes for her tour, rocked his Viveka leather peep-toe pumps. The shoes feature a sexy asymmetric slingback strap and 4-inch heel.
Guests included Brad Goreski, China Chow, rapper Desiigner, EJ Johnson, Cameron Silver, Bobby Flay, Johnny Wujek and George Kotsiopoulos.
The exhibition included a runway show and interactive rooms designed by artist Anthony Burrill that celebrated the brand’s 180-year heritage.
Classic patterns from the Hermes cannon were repurposed in a utilitarian manner, as framed artwork or music record players with tunes that played during past runway shows.
