Dita Von Teese Rocked Strappy Louboutins for Hermès DWNTWNMEN Los Angeles

By / 18 mins ago
Dita Von Teese hermes fashion show View Slideshow
Dita Von Teese at Hermès presents DWNTWNMEN, spring 2017 collection in Los Angeles.
REX Shutterstock.

Hermes celebrated men, specifically, DWNTWNMEN — with an immersive presentation of its spring 2017 collection on Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

Among the celebrity revelers, Dita Von Teese stomped out in a sleek style statement by her favorite man, Christian Louboutin.

dita von teese Viveka Christian Louboutin hermes los angelesDita Von Teese at Hermès presents DWNTWNMEN, spring 2017 collection in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.
dita von teese Viveka Christian LouboutinDetail of Dita Von Teese’s Viveka Christian Louboutin heels. REX Shutterstock.

The burlesque queen, who collaborated with Louboutin on sparkling shoes for her tour, rocked his Viveka leather peep-toe pumps. The shoes feature a sexy asymmetric slingback strap and 4-inch heel.

Guests included Brad Goreski, China Chow, rapper Desiigner, EJ Johnson, Cameron Silver, Bobby Flay, Johnny Wujek and George Kotsiopoulos.

hermes men spring 2017 runwayHermès presents DWNTWNMEN, spring 2017 collection in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

The exhibition included a runway show and interactive rooms designed by artist Anthony Burrill that celebrated the brand’s 180-year heritage.

Classic patterns from the Hermes cannon were repurposed in a utilitarian manner, as framed artwork or music record players with tunes that played during past runway shows.

hermes men spring 2017 runwayHermès presents DWNTWNMEN, spring 2017 collection in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

