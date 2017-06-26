Designer Christian Siriano Says This One Thing Is a Must-Have for a Summer Holiday

Christian Siriano Courtesy image

Christian Siriano has everything he needs for a successful summer pool party.

“You must have a strong pool toy game,” he told Footwear News. “Lots of floats, stripe beach towels in many colors, and I just designed a new Ecco Domani wine bottle and it looks really chic with my decor. I’m only serving wine cocktails by the pool this summer!”

Christian Siriano’s Connecticut backyard. Courtesy image

The designer will be spending the Fourth of July with friends at his home in Connecticut and he plans to be going all out when it comes to the patriotic theme.

Christian Siriano (right) and friend Courtesy image

He said, “Seeing so many people dress up in red, white and blue is always fun and exciting to watch. I think it’s a fun holiday to really go for a full look.”

Siriano added that his ideal ensemble includes stripes and colors and a pair of white Vans slip-ons.

A look a Christian Siriano’s home pool. Courtesy image

On his Fourth of July memories, he said, “Growing up in Annapolis, Md., the Fourth is a huge holiday to support the Navy and Naval Academy. My memories of the Blue Angels flying over my house every year were always exciting as a little kid and the local parade that my mom made us go to every year are now great memories that I will never forget.”

Want more?

Why Christian Siriano Refuses to Dress Melania Trump

From the Archives: Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn & More Stars’ Summer Fashion