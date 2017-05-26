All the Memorable Moments at the 2017 FN CEO Summit

View Slideshow Christian Louboutin at the 2017 FN CEO Summit. Patrick MacLeod

It was a successful turn out for the 2017 FN CEO Summit. Industry power players came together in Miami to mix, mingle and sound off on footwear’s most trending topics, including the digital revolution, the changing luxury landscape and the rapidly evolving consumer.

The event, which took place from May 23 to 25 at the Miami Edition, kicked off with an outdoor cocktail party before turning to the fashion business’ biggest game changers. Executives, retailers and designers, who are leading the charge in a difficult environment, took the stage over the course of two days — starting off with Mark King.

Kith’s Ronnie Fieg also took the stage to discuss what makes the hot retailer more than just a sneaker store and what he plans for the future.

Other highlights included Victor Luis, the CEO of Coach, Wolverine World Wide’s Blake Krueger and the special women in power panel, featuring Liz Rodbell, Leslie Gallin, Eileen Tetreault and Libby Edelman.

Emerging shoe designers also got some time in the spotlight to talk about the ins and outs of launching their lines and what it takes to find their unique aesthetic and point-of-view. This panel featured rising talents such as Oscar Tiye’s Amina Muaddi, Paula Cademartori, and Malone Souliers’ Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt.

In a major moment, Christian Louboutin appeared on the summit stage for the first time to discuss his 25-year journey in the industry, which was followed by an intimate dinner.

Additional speakers included, Bill Brand, the president of HSN, Andy Rubin, chairman of Pentland Brands, and Axel Arigato’s Albin Johansson. This year’s sponsor speakers included Sarah Quinlan, SVP & Group head of market insights at MasterCard; Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight; Matt Priest, president and CEO of FDRA; and Ronen Lazar, co-founder and CEO at InTurn.

To see all the memorable moments at the FN CEO Summit, click through the gallery below.

