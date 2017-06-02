Top Shoe Industry Leaders Descend on Manhattan’s Bryant Park Grill for a Summer Soiree

FFANY hosted its annual industry party May 31.

The Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY) hosted its Opening Night Party on Wednesday on the rooftop of the Bryant Park Grill — and its members and footwear influencers turned out in full for the annual industry event.

Attendees mix and mingle at the FFANY annual event. Thomas Iannaccone

Live music from the acoustic post-rock band City of the Sun provided the soiree’s entertainment as guests networked while enjoying food and cocktails. Artist Renée Snelson, known for her vibrant “shoefiti,” created an exclusive piece — “Big Shoes! Big Party!” — that was featured at the event alongside her other artwork. Snelson’s work was up for sale at the party and is available for bidding until June 2, at which point the proceeds will go toward the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation.

Artist Renée Snelson poses in front of her piece. Thomas Iannaccone

Design student Den Ly was presented with the 2017 Joseph C. Moore Footwear Scholarship, and two runners-up also received prizes. Ly, representing the Fashion Institute of Technology, took home a prize valued at $17,500. He will attend the renowned 13-week shoe-pattern-making and prototyping course at the Arsutoria School in Milan. Respective second- and third-place winners Rebecca Dobrinski of the Parsons School of Design and Jenevieve Woon of the Rhode Island School of Design won a 5-day Arsutoria “Art of Shoemaking” course in NYC and e-learning training, valued at $3,100.

First-prize scholarship winner Den Ly and Ron Fromm, president and CEO of FFANY. Thomas Iannaccone

In addition to Snelson’s charity component, the party itself supported a cause behind the scenes. Ticket proceeds will help fund Shoes That Fit, a national organization providing children with footwear in thousands of schools across America.

