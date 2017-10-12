Social Media Stars Align for Fenty x Puma’s Fall ’17 Launch Party in Beverly Hills

Excitement over the newest installment of Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection came to a culmination at the release party on Sept. 27 for the fall 2017 line at Madison boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif. The shop hosted the launch event with celebrities, a live DJ and social media influencers to celebrate the release of the brands newest additions.

For the third release of the Fenty x Puma line, Rihanna drew inspiration from a number of sources when designing and creating the fall collection. Classic preppy clothes, athleisure and traditional school uniforms all found their way into the new lineup of apparel and accessories by Rihanna.

Madison’s Fenty x Puma launch party. Courtesy of Madison

The launch event incorporated collegiate-themed elements throughout the store and soiree held under the stars. Guests included influencers from Madison’s Muses — founder David Assil’s roster of social media stars who model brands carried by the store. “Working with Puma and Fenty has been the best experience in retail in my 28 years in the business,” Assil said in a statement.

Among the Muses, MTV’s new TRL correspondent Eva Gutowski shared that she’s a fan of the retailer’s curated selections. “I don’t typically do a lot of partnerships with brands, but I instantly fell in love with everything because I’m a shoe fanatic,” Gutowski said. “There are so many Italian brands. When David told me about the Madison Muse program I was instantly in love. The partnership with Fenty is so cool.”

Madison’s Fenty x Puma launch party. Courtesy of Madison

Some of the other partygoers included “Pitch Perfect” star Alexis Knapp, “WAGS” stars Nicole Williams and Sasha Gates, and “The Last Tycoon’s” Melia Kreiling.

Australian pop star Katja Gleason entertained guests.

Madison was the exclusive West Coast pop-up retailer for the collection.

The new Fenty collection was originally shown off at the National Library of France for Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Future and Cara Delevigne helped sport the collection on the runway.

Madison’s Fenty x Puma launch party. Courtesy of Madison

See the gallery for more photos from Madison’s Fenty x Puma launch party.