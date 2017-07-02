Elle Fanning Got A ‘Miu Miu’ Neck Tattoo & More Stars Align at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Elle Fanning attends a dinner on July 2 hosted by Miu Miu during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. 
REX Shutterstock

Elle Fanning showed her affection for Miu Miu with a striking beauty accessory — a tattoo featuring the luxury brand’s logo emblazoned around the back of her neck.

The “Beguiled” actress arrived with the temporary ink on Sunday in Paris for the label’s star-studded dinner party during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

elle fanning, miu miu, paris Elle Fanning’s tattoo. REX Shutterstock

But the eye-catching stamp was just one of the 19-year-old’s hard-to-miss style statements. For the occasion, she arrived in a sheer mini dress that featured large pink paillettes, sheer lining and a plunging neckline adorned with crystals.

The sparkling details continued down to her feet — where she donned the brand’s silver sandals embellished with more of the blinding ornaments.

celebrities, miu miu, paris, haute couture fashion week, shoes, Elle Fanning Elle Fanning attends a dinner on July 2 hosted by Miu Miu during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Fanning was joined by other stylish celebrities at the soiree, including footwear designer Chiara Ferragni, who had on a blush and pink halter-neck dress with black sandals that featured crystal embellishments.

“Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie had on a cream dress with black pumps that incorporated a metallic strap and heel.

celebrities, miu miu, paris, haute couture fashion week, shoes, Chiara Ferragni Chiara Ferragni attends a dinner on July 2 hosted by Miu Miu during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Milla Jovovich and Doutzen Kroes opted for platform sandals with chunky block heels — Jovovich in pink and Kroes in crystal-embellishments. Alexa Chung  rocked plaid pumps teamed with a black leather jacket.

