Elle Fanning Got A ‘Miu Miu’ Neck Tattoo & More Stars Align at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Elle Fanning showed her affection for Miu Miu with a striking beauty accessory — a tattoo featuring the luxury brand’s logo emblazoned around the back of her neck.
The “Beguiled” actress arrived with the temporary ink on Sunday in Paris for the label’s star-studded dinner party during Haute Couture Fashion Week.
But the eye-catching stamp was just one of the 19-year-old’s hard-to-miss style statements. For the occasion, she arrived in a sheer mini dress that featured large pink paillettes, sheer lining and a plunging neckline adorned with crystals.
The sparkling details continued down to her feet — where she donned the brand’s silver sandals embellished with more of the blinding ornaments.
Fanning was joined by other stylish celebrities at the soiree, including footwear designer Chiara Ferragni, who had on a blush and pink halter-neck dress with black sandals that featured crystal embellishments.
“Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie had on a cream dress with black pumps that incorporated a metallic strap and heel.
Milla Jovovich and Doutzen Kroes opted for platform sandals with chunky block heels — Jovovich in pink and Kroes in crystal-embellishments. Alexa Chung rocked plaid pumps teamed with a black leather jacket.
