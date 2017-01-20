The Dramatic Fashion Statements at Donald Trump’s Candlelight Dinner

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump wears a custom Carolina Herrera gown. REX Shutterstock.

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump celebrated in glamorous style with a candlelight dinner tonight in Washington, D.C., with friends and family.

Looking glitzy in gold was Melania Trump in a custom Reem Acra sequins gown. The dress had a floor-length skirt that covered her nude pointed-toe heels, which she revealed when she hit the stage with her husband.

Carolina Herrera designed a bespoke black and white piece for Ivanka Trump that incorporated a large black bow at the back.

Shoe designer Ivanka had a skirt hem that covered her shoes, which were spotted as pointed-toe style in some photos. The entrepreneur announced she has stepped away from her brand to relocate to Washington, D.C., where she will help her father in his new role.

Tiffany Trump looked elegant in a cream-colored bespoke Anne Bowen gown that was embellished with crystal detail. It appeared as if she complemented the number with a nude shoe, which were slightly obscured by sheer panels in the skirt.

Wendi Deng Murdoch, Rachel Roy and Caitlyn Jenner were among the guests. Reality star Caitlyn showed her support — and much more — when she arrived in a navy fringe dress that was cut down to the bustline and featured peek-a-boo cleavage around a cutout. The E! reality star teamed the look with a pair of black patent leather open-toe heels.

Earlier in the day, Melania, Ivanka and Tiffany joined Donald at a pre-inaugural “Make America Great Again! welcome party, where Ivanka was styled in her namesake line from head to toe.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.