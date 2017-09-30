Cindy Crawford’s Family Is Picture-Perfect at Omega Paris Fashion Week Event

Between watching daughter Kaia Gerber make her runway debut in New York and closing the Versace show in Milan, Cindy Crawford has had a busy fashion month — and it’s been a family affair all the way, with Kaia’s older brother, Presley, walking in spring shows as well.
In Paris last night, Crawford, husband Rande Gerber and the kids stepped out together for the Omega ‘Her Time’ exhibition launch party. Crawford wore a sequin-covered knee-length dress and shiny bronze-toned pumps.
Kaia — who’s quickly becoming a street style star in her own right — sported a princess-y black dress with crystal detailing and a tulle train, which she paired with black pumps for an elegant look. Presley and Rande both opted for sleek dark suits, and Presley added a cool element with sneakers.
In addition to attending the Omega event, Crawford has served as an Omega brand ambassador for years, and now, her kids are also brand ambassadors for the Swiss watch company. To celebrate the family’s sponsorship, famed photographer Peter Lindbergh shot black and white portraits of the family, all barefooted on Malibu Beach and wearing Omega watches.
