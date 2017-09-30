Cindy Crawford’s Family Is Picture-Perfect at Omega Paris Fashion Week Event

(L-R) Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Rex Shutterstock

Between watching daughter Kaia Gerber make her runway debut in New York and closing the Versace show in Milan, Cindy Crawford has had a busy fashion month — and it’s been a family affair all the way, with Kaia’s older brother, Presley, walking in spring shows as well.

In Paris last night, Crawford, husband Rande Gerber and the kids stepped out together for the Omega ‘Her Time’ exhibition launch party. Crawford wore a sequin-covered knee-length dress and shiny bronze-toned pumps.

Cindy Crawford at the Omega “Her Time” exhibition launch party in Paris on Sept. 29. Rex Shutterstock

Kaia — who’s quickly becoming a street style star in her own right — sported a princess-y black dress with crystal detailing and a tulle train, which she paired with black pumps for an elegant look. Presley and Rande both opted for sleek dark suits, and Presley added a cool element with sneakers.

Kaia and Presley Gerber pose at the Omega “Her Time” exhibition launch on Sept. 30. Rex Shutterstock

In addition to attending the Omega event, Crawford has served as an Omega brand ambassador for years, and now, her kids are also brand ambassadors for the Swiss watch company. To celebrate the family’s sponsorship, famed photographer Peter Lindbergh shot black and white portraits of the family, all barefooted on Malibu Beach and wearing Omega watches.

#OMEGAHerTime This exclusive portrait by @TheRealPeterLindbergh celebrates OMEGA’s special connection with @CindyCrawford and her family. We are proud to call them friends. A post shared by OMEGA (@omega) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Is Fashion’s Newest Street Style Star

From the Archives: A Look at Cindy Crawford’s ’90s Runway Style

Kaia Gerber Is Stealing the Spotlight in Spring 2018 Runway Shows