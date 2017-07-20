Adidas Celebrates History of Photography With Multi-City Exhibitions

View Slideshow Adidas celebrates the brand's NMD sneaker with the NMD x UNDFTD Photography Residency in Los Angeles, inspired by the history of photography. Courtesy of Adidas/Erik Voake for Getty

Adidas bowed its new multi-city Camera Obscura pop-up series today.

The activations took place in New York City and Los Angeles, featuring immersive exhibitions that highlighted the history of photography and social media’s impact on the art form.

Among the events, popular streetwear retailer UNDFTD partnered with the brand on a week-long residency that showcased the work of 12 artists who were challenged to snap photos using one film camera and one roll of film.

The images were curated for a photo presentation titled “Forever Developing.”

The series embraces the NMD sneaker’s narrative of the nomad and urban exploration.

Adidas NMD x UNDFTD’s photography residency in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Adidas/Erik Voake for Getty

Guests at the event’s launch on July 12 included Grammy-winning producer DJ Skrillex, and performances by Soulection’s Mr. Carmack and Roofer.

In April, the brand launched an interactive photo exhibit featuring artwork of NMD sneakers snapped by amateur L.A. photographers, curated by Estevan Oriol.

