The Weeknd Buys $20M Hidden Hills Estate With an Impressive Shoe Closet

The Weeknd purchased a $19.9 million estate in L.A.'s Hidden Hills. Courtesy of Trulia

With his new shoes for Puma launching at the top of June, The Weeknd could certainly use some extra closet space.

And it looks as if the hitmaker will have plenty of room to spare at his newly purchased $19.9 million estate in the posh Los Angeles community of Hidden Hills, TMZ reports.

The Weeknd purchased a $19.9 million estate in L.A.’s Hidden Hills. Courtesy of Trulia

Set on three acres of property that boasts sweeping views of rustic landscapes, the new digs include nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms among the 12,000-square-foot space.

The conveniences are reason enough to not step outside the estate. It comes with a music lounge, gym, home theater, wine cellar, a study and dual walk-in closets in the master suite.

The Weeknd purchased a $19.9 million estate in L.A.’s Hidden Hills. Courtesy of Trulia

Ceiling-to-floor closets for hanging apparel run parallel against the wall, and a glass space designed with shelves for storing shoes flanks the window.

The suite also includes a stone bath and steam shower.

The Weeknd purchased a $19.9 million estate in L.A.’s Hidden Hills. Courtesy of Trulia

Meanwhile, the exterior of the home is built for indulging, too. Among the features are a bar, a saltwater pool, a barbecue pavilion, an eight-stall horse barn, a 10-person spa and a 1,200-square-foot guesthouse.

The Puma ambassador recently released a campaign for the new Tsugi Netfit sneakers. The footwear incorporates a knitted mesh upper with a supportive overlay that allows the wearer different style options for lacing the shoe.

The Weeknd wears the Puma Tsugi Netfit.

Dropping June 1, the Tsugi Netfit retails for $100 on Puma.com and at stores worldwide.