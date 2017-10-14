How to Do a Hugh Hefner Halloween Costume on the Cheap

Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion in 2008.
Hugh Hefner’s maroon smoking jacket, black pants and slippers form an instantly recognizable look.

And for Halloween this year — following the Playboy founder’s death on Sept. 27 at the age of 91 — Hefner costumes will surely abound.

The look is surprisingly simple to replicate. As far as pants go, Hefner often opted for silk trousers, but a quick substitution for plain black dress pants can be made as a cost-saving measure.

Hefner’s black smoking slippers might not be something you already own. Swap them for black dress shoes, or purchase a pair. Relatively inexpensive options retail for under $100 from brands like Steve Madden and Asos, or you can invest in a more expensive pair from Salvatore Ferragamo, Giuseppe Zanotti or Del Toro.

Of course, the signature piece to the costume is the maroon-colored robe.

A handful of inexpensive retailers, such as Sears, sell the Hefner robe for under $30, and since this is a component of the costume you likely won’t reuse, no need to make a big investment.

Finish off the look with a pipe for some extra fun, or go a step further and enlist a friend or two to dress up as Playboy bunnies.

