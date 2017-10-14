How to Do a Hugh Hefner Halloween Costume on the Cheap

Hugh Hefner’s maroon smoking jacket, black pants and slippers form an instantly recognizable look.

And for Halloween this year — following the Playboy founder’s death on Sept. 27 at the age of 91 — Hefner costumes will surely abound.

The look is surprisingly simple to replicate. As far as pants go, Hefner often opted for silk trousers, but a quick substitution for plain black dress pants can be made as a cost-saving measure.

Hefner’s black smoking slippers might not be something you already own. Swap them for black dress shoes, or purchase a pair. Relatively inexpensive options retail for under $100 from brands like Steve Madden and Asos, or you can invest in a more expensive pair from Salvatore Ferragamo, Giuseppe Zanotti or Del Toro.

Of course, the signature piece to the costume is the maroon-colored robe.

A handful of inexpensive retailers, such as Sears, sell the Hefner robe for under $30, and since this is a component of the costume you likely won’t reuse, no need to make a big investment.

Finish off the look with a pipe for some extra fun, or go a step further and enlist a friend or two to dress up as Playboy bunnies.

