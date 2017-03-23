Zac Efron Says Walking in Heels Was One of His Hardest Stunts Ever

Zac Efron has likely done plenty of stunts throughout his career for action scenes, but there’s one stunt he may not have expected to be so difficult: walking in heels.

In a newly released trailer for the upcoming movie “Baywatch,” Efron puts on a dress, wig, hat, makeup and heels to go undercover with co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Efron completed the look with a pair of bright yellow lace-up sandals. The actor definitely had some practice walking in these, as he looks totally natural in the scene.

“Mad respect to all the ladies who can handle heels,” he wrote on Twitter. “1 of my hardest stunts EVER on #Baywatch.”

Zac Efron BaywatchStills from a scene in “Baywatch” with Zac Efron wearing a dress and yellow lace-up sandals. YouTube

The film, which releases May 26, also stars Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Rohrbach. Watch the full trailer below.

