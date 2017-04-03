WWE’s Nikki Bella Wore Custom Nike Kicks When John Cena Proposed at WrestleMania

Nikki Bella John Cena
Nikki Bella and John Cena celebrate in the ring after Cena proposed.
WWE wrestlers and longtime couple John Cena and Nikki Bella gave fans quite the show on Sunday night.

After the two beat fellow couple Miz and Maryse in the ring, Cena got down on one knee and surprised Bella with an engagement ring in front of the crowd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Bella was well-dressed for her big moment in a pair of Nike Dunks made by sneaker customizer Mache. The sneakers featured a black leather upper with red and camouflage accents and the words “Stay Fearless” on the heel. Mache also made a pair for Cena, although he didn’t wear them in the ring.

Ready to rock these💋💪🏽🔥 @mache275 #wrestlemania #bellaarmy #fearlessnikki

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

The couple was already in New York this morning for the “Today” show, where Bella swapped her kicks for a pair of super sparkly Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.

About to share our story on the @todayshow My smile says it all! 😍💍❤

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Watch the full proposal below.

