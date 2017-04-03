WWE’s Nikki Bella Wore Custom Nike Kicks When John Cena Proposed at WrestleMania

WWE wrestlers and longtime couple John Cena and Nikki Bella gave fans quite the show on Sunday night.
After the two beat fellow couple Miz and Maryse in the ring, Cena got down on one knee and surprised Bella with an engagement ring in front of the crowd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Bella was well-dressed for her big moment in a pair of Nike Dunks made by sneaker customizer Mache. The sneakers featured a black leather upper with red and camouflage accents and the words “Stay Fearless” on the heel. Mache also made a pair for Cena, although he didn’t wear them in the ring.
Just because I'm in Paris doesn't mean I'm not at #wrestlemania in spirit. I hooked up @thenikkibella's kicks but I also hooked up a pair of "never give up" dunks for @johncena per her request. Now don't expect Mr #hustleloyaltyandrespect to rock these Sunday but he will donate them for a charitable cause like Make-a-wish. Thanks Nikki! #complexkicks #hlr #wwe #johncena #youcantseeme #flygod
The couple was already in New York this morning for the “Today” show, where Bella swapped her kicks for a pair of super sparkly Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.
Watch the full proposal below.