10 Shoes To Wear on Star Wars Day

For some, Memorial Day is the most exciting holiday during the month of May. For others, it’s Star Wars Day celebrated on May 4th, when the movie’s catchphrase “May the force be with you,” turns to “May the 4th be with you.” Get it?

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise might want to go all-out in their celebration, which is why Footwear News rounded up 10 shoes and slippers to wear on the holiday. And yes, they’re all for adults.

Warm spring temperatures mean it’s possible to wear flip-flops, and Havaianas has a pair that’ll do the trick.

Havaianas flip-flops, $21; zappos.com

Looking for a pair of sneakers? Vans and Skechers have you covered.

Vans sneakers, $30; walmart.com

Skechers sneakers, $57; zappos.com

Irregular Choice is known for its wild “Star Wars” styles, currently offering an “Iridescent Vader” pump and a C3PO flat.

Irregular Choice flats, $50-$60; amazon.com

If your only opportunity to celebrate is in the comfort of your own home, there are several “Star Wars”-themed slippers on Amazon — plus no one has to know if you actually wear them all year long.

Yoda slippers, $18-$28; amazon.com

