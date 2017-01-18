Sofia Vergara Got Her Shoe Stuck in a Shopping Mall Escalator for a ‘Modern Family’ Scene

Sofia Vergara at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8. REX Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara showed off her best acting chops for a dramatic scene for ABC’s hit comedy series “Modern Family.”

Vergara, who plays the fiery Gloria Pritchett on the show, was spotted with one of her heels stuck in an escalator grate at a Los Angeles area mall. She was captured making dramatic gestures as she attempted to free herself.

On the show, Vergara’s character is known for her love of super-high heels. In one episode, Gloria decides to wear a pair of heels for a family visit to Disneyland, prompting her husband on the show, Jay, to buy her a pair of silly Minnie Mouse slippers in a gift shop.

Vergara also shared some photos of her son on the show, Manny, while filming the mall scenes.

Maniiiiii❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Modern Family❤️❤️ @starringrico #setlife🎥 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Modern Family airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want More?

‘Modern Family’ Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons On Shoes, Shopping & Her Co-Star Sofia Vergara

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Costume Designer Talks Season Two Wardrobe

How Emmy-Nominated Costume Designers Bring Head-to-Toe Drama to TV