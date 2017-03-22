Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez Share Lucky ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Shoes

Laurie Hernandez (left) and Simone Biles. Instagram

Olympic gold-medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez won last season of “Dancing With the Stars” with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. This season, she’s supporting fellow star gymnast Simone Biles as she hits the stage on the dance competition show.

During Monday night’s broadcast, Hernandez was in the audience to lend her support. After the show, Biles recalled to “Access Hollywood” that during Hernandez’s season, Biles gave her a pair of lucky shoes.

“For this show she surprised me and gave them back, so I have a little piece of Laurie with me everywhere I go,” Biles said.

But these aren’t just any shoes — they’re a pair of silver-sequined sneakers. Apparently, the shoes worked, as Biles and her partner Sasha Farber earned the highest score of the night.

love this girl to death 😘 thanks for passing your lucky shoes onto me for this season of DWTS 🤞🏾💃🏽 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

This season’s “DWTS” cast includes “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, former MLB player David Ross, actor Chris Kattan, “The Bachelor” Nick Viall and NFL player Rashad Jennings.

