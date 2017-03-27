250 Brides Wore Sneakers With Wedding Dresses for ‘Running of the Brides’

Running of the Brides Thailand
Brides in Bangkok, Thailand participating in the "Running of the Brides" event on March 25.
About 250 soon-to-be-married couples put on their wedding attire and laced up their sneakers for the annual “Running of the Brides” event in Bangkok on Saturday.

According to Reuters, the couples were competing for prizes valued at about $28,000 including a gown for the bride and a suit for the groom, wedding bands and a honeymoon in the Maldives. Sirada Thamwanna and her fiancé, Sittichai Prasongsin, won the 2.5-mile race, which was held in a park in Bangkok.

Brides could be seen wearing colorful sneakers from a range of athletic brands including Nike, Adidas and Reebok.

Running of the Brides ThailandSirada Thamwanna (right) and Sittichai Prasongsin (left) celebrate winning the “Running of the Brides.” REX Shutterstock
Running of the Brides ThailandA bride gets ready for the “Running of the Brides” in Bangkok. REX Shutterstock
Running of the Brides ThailandA groom picks up his bride at the “Running of the Brides” in Bangkok. REX Shutterstock
Running of the Brides ThailandA bride and groom at the “Running of the Brides.” REX Shutterstock

A photo posted on the China News Twitter account shows a couple lacing up their matching Adidas NMD sneakers.

