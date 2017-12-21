Robert De Niro Wears Towering Platform Shoes to Film ‘The Irishman’

Robert DeNiro filming "The Irishman" in September. Splash News

Robert De Niro sported sky-high platform shoes in New York yesterday as he filmed “The Irishman” alongside Al Pacino.

The usually 5-foot-10 actor towered over his 5-foot-7 co-star with the shoes, which were worn to add several inches to his frame.

De Niro was outfitted in a navy jacket and dark brown pants, which he wore with the massive shoe lifts.

Pacino, meanwhile, sported a gray coat over matching trousers. The 77-year-old wore black shoes with no extra lift.

#robertdeniro #alpacino #theirishman A post shared by @ ryohei19868 on Dec 21, 2017 at 1:56am PST

Over the years, De Niro and Pacino have starred together in a large number of projects, including “The Godfather Part II,” “I Knew It Was You” and “Heat.” Each actor has earned a slew of Academy Award nominations over the years, and both have won the coveted best-actor statuette.

“The Irishman” — slated for release on Netflix in 2019 — is the duo’s latest flick together. Directed by Martin Scorcese, the film is based on Charles Brandt’s book “I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride by Jimmy Hoffa.”

In the film, De Niro’s character — Frank Sheeran, a labor union official with mob connections — is responsible for the death of American labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa, portrayed by Pacino. The film additionally stars Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale and Harvey Keitel.

