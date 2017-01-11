Designers, Celebrities Reflect on Obama Presidency

Michelle Obama (center) with President Barack Obama and daughter Malia after the president's farewell speech in Chicago on Jan. 10. REX Shutterstock

On Tuesday night, President Barack Obama gave his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago. With Donald Trump’s inauguration coming up on Jan. 20, many are already feeling nostalgia for the Obama’s eight years in the Oval Office. While most citizens never get the opportunity to meet a U.S. president, many celebrities and designers do. Stars including Ciara, Katy Perry and Rita Ora all had the opportunity to meet the Obamas, and even work with them, campaign for them or perform for them.

See what stars are saying about the Obama presidency below.

Me watching my president Obama's farewell address tonight…I'm not gonna be able to do it y'all… pic.twitter.com/RQoaY5HEPV — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 11, 2017

Thank you 🙏🏾 #ObamaFarewell A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Thank you, I love you ❤🙏🏼💪🏽 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 #Obama #OURpresident. A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

I'm going to miss this smile in the White House so much! @michelleobama #obamafarewell #obama A photo posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

YES WE CAN. A photo posted by Alexa (@alexachung) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:17am PST

Thank you. ❤️ A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:16am PST

Thank You Mr. President. #ObamaFarewell A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

I will Never forget how kind your words were after my performance for you at the White House. Thank you for everything you have done. Legends. #dontgo A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Thank you, Mr. & Mrs. Obama. A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:02am PST

