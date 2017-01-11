Designers, Celebrities Reflect on Obama Presidency

By / 55 mins ago
Barack Obama Farewell Speech
Michelle Obama (center) with President Barack Obama and daughter Malia after the president's farewell speech in Chicago on Jan. 10.
REX Shutterstock

On Tuesday night, President Barack Obama gave his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago. With Donald Trump’s inauguration coming up on Jan. 20, many are already feeling nostalgia for the Obama’s eight years in the Oval Office. While most citizens never get the opportunity to meet a U.S. president, many celebrities and designers do. Stars including Ciara, Katy Perry and Rita Ora all had the opportunity to meet the Obamas, and even work with them, campaign for them or perform for them.

See what stars are saying about the Obama presidency below.

Related
This Celeb Rocked 'Epic' Jordans for Michelle Obama's Final Speech at the White House

Mr President- my first vote ever was cast for you (in line behind Busta Rhymes no less! I ❤️ NY) and it will always be an honor and a privilege to have joined forces with other Americans to elect a leader I believed in with every cell of my being. Your dignity, grace and passion changed minds & lives. You are a relentless advocate, a kind fighter, a fearless feminist father. You are a paragon of decency and honor. Oh, and you're fucking cool/funny. Like so many, I'm not ready to say goodbye. So I'll just thank you and hope you know that you're needed now more than ever (after a vacation. You and Michelle, your brilliant teammate, deserve a real umbrellas in your drinks vacation.) I hope you know that you don't just leave behind broken hearts- you also galvanized us and readied us for this moment and I'll watch that speech again any time I forget. I love you. Thank you.

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Thank you 🙏🏾 #ObamaFarewell

A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on

Thank you, I love you ❤🙏🏼💪🏽 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 #Obama #OURpresident.

A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

I'm going to miss this smile in the White House so much! @michelleobama #obamafarewell #obama

A photo posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on

YES WE CAN.

A photo posted by Alexa (@alexachung) on

Thank you. ❤️

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Thank You Mr. President. #ObamaFarewell

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Thank you, Mr. & Mrs. Obama.

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

 

Want more?

This Celeb Rocked ‘Epic’ Jordans for Michelle Obama’s Final Speech at the White House

8 Reasons We’re Going to Miss Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama’s First Lady Style Through the Years

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s