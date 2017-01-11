Designers, Celebrities Reflect on Obama Presidency

On Tuesday night, President Barack Obama gave his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago. With Donald Trump’s inauguration coming up on Jan. 20, many are already feeling nostalgia for the Obama’s eight years in the Oval Office. While most citizens never get the opportunity to meet a U.S. president, many celebrities and designers do. Stars including Ciara, Katy Perry and Rita Ora all had the opportunity to meet the Obamas, and even work with them, campaign for them or perform for them.
See what stars are saying about the Obama presidency below.
Mr President- my first vote ever was cast for you (in line behind Busta Rhymes no less! I ❤️ NY) and it will always be an honor and a privilege to have joined forces with other Americans to elect a leader I believed in with every cell of my being. Your dignity, grace and passion changed minds & lives. You are a relentless advocate, a kind fighter, a fearless feminist father. You are a paragon of decency and honor. Oh, and you're fucking cool/funny. Like so many, I'm not ready to say goodbye. So I'll just thank you and hope you know that you're needed now more than ever (after a vacation. You and Michelle, your brilliant teammate, deserve a real umbrellas in your drinks vacation.) I hope you know that you don't just leave behind broken hearts- you also galvanized us and readied us for this moment and I'll watch that speech again any time I forget. I love you. Thank you.
@barackobama Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all. You've made many who were sleeping, conscious – including myself. I agree with you; we need to burst our bubbles and build real community again, face to face. I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are "Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America." I cannot wait to see good triumph. ❤️🇺🇸
Want more?
This Celeb Rocked ‘Epic’ Jordans for Michelle Obama’s Final Speech at the White House
8 Reasons We’re Going to Miss Michelle Obama