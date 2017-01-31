Piers Morgan Tries on Heels on TV, Says Men Should Wear Them to ‘Tower Over’ Women

Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain" on Jan. 30. REX Shutterstock

Piers Morgan has probably found himself on the receiving end of some criticism following his recent remarks on “Good Morning Britain.”

Morgan, who co-hosts the morning show on the ITV network, argued last week that if men in client-facing roles at a company were required to wear suits, then it might be fair for women to have to wear heels. Morgan made these comments during a segment with Nicola Thorp, who was let go last year from her job as a receptionist when she refused to wear heels. Thorp’s situation spurred the U.K. parliament to launch an investigation that found the outsourcing company that placed her in that job had broken the law. Additionally, the report says the existing laws in place will be changed to prevent sexist codes in the workplace.

On Monday, Morgan appeared on another ITV show, “Loose Women,” and walked in wearing a pair of silver pumps.

Oooh @clbleakley nearly gave @piersmorgan a shove but contained herself! Bravo Piers for walking in heels. 👠👠👠 pic.twitter.com/kpWsdE4Zs2 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) January 30, 2017

Piers Morgan tries on heels during “Loose Women.” REX Shutterstock

During that segment, he discussed his friendship with President Donald Trump, but was adamant that he does not agree with all of Trump’s policies. Then today on “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan and his co-hosts Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins showed off the pumps he had walked in.

“I’ve got to say, they were initially quite uncomfortable, but then [I] began to get into the swing of it, and by the end, I found them quite empowering,” Morgan said, as Reid and Hawkins shook their heads and laughed. “So maybe the answer is that women stop wearing them and men start wearing them so we tower over you even more, and dominance is restored.”

This comes after a string of tweets from Morgan following Thorp’s appearance that unsurprisingly got some backlash.

I like women wearing heels at work. Does that make me sexist?@GMB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2017

After criticizing the marches for women’s rights that took place around the world after Inauguration Day, Morgan has also been poking fun at protests. He sent out one today saying he would “protest” the manager of the Arsenal soccer club, Arsène Wenger.

I am planning a protest march against Wenger tomorrow.

He is abusing my human rights as an Arsenal fan. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2017

