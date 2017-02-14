Michelle Obama Tweets Barefoot Beach Photo With Barack Obama for Valentine’s Day

Michelle and Barack Obama Go Barefoot
The first couple on their last day at the White House on Jan. 20.
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama are apparently still on their post-presidency vacation on Necker Island in the Caribbean, which seems like a very nice place to spend Valentine’s Day.

Michelle Obama tweeted a photo of the two with their feet in the sand, writing “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @Barack Obama.”

Barack Obama also tweeted a Valentine’s Day message to Michelle, although his was a photo of the couple while they were still in the White House.

We haven’t seen many photos from their vacation, but the couple was spotted looking casual in sandals during a tour of Necker Island with its owner, British billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

Meanwhile, the couple’s older daughter, Malia, 18, has been working an internship in New York at the Weinstein Company, a film studio.

