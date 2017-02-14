Michelle Obama Tweets Barefoot Beach Photo With Barack Obama for Valentine’s Day

The first couple on their last day at the White House on Jan. 20. REX Shutterstock

Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama are apparently still on their post-presidency vacation on Necker Island in the Caribbean, which seems like a very nice place to spend Valentine’s Day.

Michelle Obama tweeted a photo of the two with their feet in the sand, writing “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @Barack Obama.”

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

Barack Obama also tweeted a Valentine’s Day message to Michelle, although his was a photo of the couple while they were still in the White House.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

We haven’t seen many photos from their vacation, but the couple was spotted looking casual in sandals during a tour of Necker Island with its owner, British billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

president obama with the backwards fitted!!! this man is culture pic.twitter.com/1P4EhrnQ5P — jordan (@yourgurljordan) February 1, 2017

Meanwhile, the couple’s older daughter, Malia, 18, has been working an internship in New York at the Weinstein Company, a film studio.

